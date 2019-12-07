The Peloton Wife Is In A New Ad Spoofing The Exercise Bike Commercial And People Love It

You've probably seen that vaguely unsettling Peloton ad – and all the memes about it – everywhere this holiday season, and the whole situation just gotten even more meme-able thanks to Ryan Reynolds.



The actor tweeted a video for his Aviation Gin company Friday night with the caption "exercise bike not included." The video shows three women drinking gin at a bar and begins with a close-up shot of the woman in the middle – who just so happens to be the same actor who plays the wife in the now-infamous Peloton ad, Monica Ruiz.

"This gin is really smooth," she says flatly, with a glassy-eyed expression that indicates she may have Seen Some Shit.

"Yeah, we can get you another," one of her friends says to her reassuringly.

"You're safe here," says the other.

"To new beginnings," Ruiz's character announces before the three clink glasses and she proceeds to guzzle her entire cocktail glass of gin as her friends look on in concern.