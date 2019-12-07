 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Peloton Wife Is In A New Ad Spoofing The Exercise Bike Commercial And People Love It

Trending

The Peloton Wife Is In A New Ad Spoofing The Exercise Bike Commercial And People Love It

"You're safe here."

By Olivia Niland

Picture of Olivia Niland Olivia Niland BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 7, 2019, at 12:24 p.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

You've probably seen that vaguely unsettling Peloton ad – and all the memes about it – everywhere this holiday season, and the whole situation just gotten even more meme-able thanks to Ryan Reynolds.

The actor tweeted a video for his Aviation Gin company Friday night with the caption "exercise bike not included." The video shows three women drinking gin at a bar and begins with a close-up shot of the woman in the middle – who just so happens to be the same actor who plays the wife in the now-infamous Peloton ad, Monica Ruiz.

"This gin is really smooth," she says flatly, with a glassy-eyed expression that indicates she may have Seen Some Shit.

"Yeah, we can get you another," one of her friends says to her reassuringly.

"You're safe here," says the other.

"To new beginnings," Ruiz's character announces before the three clink glasses and she proceeds to guzzle her entire cocktail glass of gin as her friends look on in concern.

Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's gonna be a fun night," one deadpans before sliding her another glass of gin.

"You look great by the way," the other is heard saying off-camera at the end of the video.

The video was also tweeted from the Aviation Gin Twitter account with the caption "This holiday...gift responsibly."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It's all a play, of course, on the recent Peloton ad some people compared to a hostage video, in which a woman is surprised by her husband with the exercise bike for Christmas and (very briefly and very unsurely) documents herself using it for a year.

Aside from being widely meme-d due to the undeniable look of fear in the woman's eyes as she grimaces through her workout vlogs, the ad was also criticized by some for being sexist and promoting unhealthy messages about body image.

Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton
Siraj Hashmi @SirajAHashmi

Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton

Reply Retweet Favorite
I *knew* I'd seen that #peloton face before!
Honorable Rod Shaw @aswadrodz

I *knew* I'd seen that #peloton face before!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The ad was so universally dunked-on that Peloton came out to defend it, saying it was "disappointed in how some have misinterpreted" it. The company's stock also tumbled 15% and market value fell $1.5 billion this week in response to the backlash, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Lmaaaaaaooooooo Peloton lady not only got paid twice but got to subtly roast Peloton WHILE getting paid https://t.co/MX0wnbTOx7
Aaron West @oeste

Lmaaaaaaooooooo Peloton lady not only got paid twice but got to subtly roast Peloton WHILE getting paid https://t.co/MX0wnbTOx7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Requests for comment from Aviation Gin and the Peloton Wife actress were not immediately returned Saturday, but it appears a lot of people are really rooting for her.

This is the most incredible clapback I've *ever* seen, give this actress from the Peloton ad an Academy Award https://t.co/cTUfpQw1ar
Nick Lehmann @NickStopTalking

This is the most incredible clapback I've *ever* seen, give this actress from the Peloton ad an Academy Award https://t.co/cTUfpQw1ar

Reply Retweet Favorite
I don’t make the rules but every commercial from now on must take place in the Peloton Bike Lady Cinematic Universe https://t.co/WgepmTdGq3
DL @davelozo

I don’t make the rules but every commercial from now on must take place in the Peloton Bike Lady Cinematic Universe https://t.co/WgepmTdGq3

Reply Retweet Favorite



ADVERTISEMENT