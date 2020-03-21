Legendary Country Singer Kenny Rogers Has Died At 81

Singer Kenny Rogers has died at 81, his family said in a statement Friday night.



The country music legend was known for hits including "The Gambler" and his duet with Dolly Parton, "Islands In The Stream." He was a three-time Grammy winner and held six Country Music Association (CMA) awards.

Rogers died of natural causes while in hospice care at his home in Georgia, his family said. A private memorial service for his family has been planned, the statement said, but a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Rogers was born one of eight children in Houston, Texas. He began his recording career in the 1950s before finding commercial success in 1976 with the song "Lucille."