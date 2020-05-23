New Yorkers Can Now Gather In Groups Of Up To 10 People As The Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Drops Below 100

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has permitted the nonessential gathering of up to 10 people for "any lawful reason" in the state as the daily coronavirus death toll dropped under 100 for the first time since March.



Issued Friday night, the executive order, which reminds people to continue adhering to "the social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health," comes as the country heads into Memorial Day weekend.



A previous order Thursday allowed for gatherings of up to 10 people for religious services or Memorial Day celebrations, but it led to a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union on the grounds that protests and other gatherings protected by the First Amendment were still banned.

"The right to protest and exercise free speech is the foundation of all our other liberties, and during a crisis is exactly when we need to be most vigilant about protecting it," the union said in a statement. "Health experts, elected officials, and police officers all agree that people can be outside safely while practicing social distancing, and it's critical that lawmakers create guidelines and direct law enforcement uniformly."



Cuomo said at his daily briefing Saturday that he was not aware of the lawsuit before issuing the order.

"You can have a safe gathering of 10 people," he told reporters. "Is it worth the risk? Two people is a risk, five people is a risk. Ten people is a risk. Any one of those people could be infected."

The order was condemned by New York City councilmember Mark D. Levine, who called it "shocking" and urged people "not to interpret this as advice to change their behavior" in tweets Friday night.

New York City has 194,667 confirmed coronavirus cases to date, and more than 16,000 people have died.