New York City Made A Guide To Safe Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak And People Are Getting A Kick Out Of It

New York City issued an advisory for residents on best practices for sex during the coronavirus outbreak, and it's providing some much-needed guidance — and humor — for people on Twitter.



The guide, issued by the New York City Health Department, advises people on "how to enjoy sex and avoid spreading COVID-19."

"You are your safest sex partner," the advisory notes, and then more or less encourages masturbation (accompanied by proper hand washing technique!).

It also warns against sex with "anyone outside your household" and advises that, well, "the next safest partner is someone you live with."

While the guide is, in the simplest terms, advising people to stick to sex with established partners and halt dating and hookups during the coronavirus crisis, New Yorkers – many of whom live with roommates – are getting a kick out of the recommendations.