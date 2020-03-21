 Skip To Content
New York City Made A Guide To Safe Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak And People Are Getting A Kick Out Of It

"NYC said masturbate or fuck your roommates."

By Olivia Niland

Posted on March 21, 2020, at 12:35 p.m. ET

Victor J. Blue / Getty Images

New York City issued an advisory for residents on best practices for sex during the coronavirus outbreak, and it's providing some much-needed guidance — and humor — for people on Twitter.

The guide, issued by the New York City Health Department, advises people on "how to enjoy sex and avoid spreading COVID-19."

"You are your safest sex partner," the advisory notes, and then more or less encourages masturbation (accompanied by proper hand washing technique!).

It also warns against sex with "anyone outside your household" and advises that, well, "the next safest partner is someone you live with."

While the guide is, in the simplest terms, advising people to stick to sex with established partners and halt dating and hookups during the coronavirus crisis, New Yorkers – many of whom live with roommates – are getting a kick out of the recommendations.

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona
Chrissy Rutherford @chrissyford

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona

nyc said masturbate or fuck your roommates https://t.co/QizTnwdhZp
Gabe Gonzalez @gaybonez

nyc said masturbate or fuck your roommates https://t.co/QizTnwdhZp

It also offers a warning against rimming ("mouth on anus," FYI) and group sex at this time.

New York City has released its guidance on having sex during this pandemic. There are many important parts. One of which, is that eating ass may spread coronavirus.
kyle a.b. @kyalbr

New York City has released its guidance on having sex during this pandemic. There are many important parts. One of which, is that eating ass may spread coronavirus.

NYC sent out a sex guideline during coronavirus They could’ve just said, “don’t eat ass my guy”
Alexis Guerreros @NotAlexis

NYC sent out a sex guideline during coronavirus They could’ve just said, “don’t eat ass my guy”

The way NYC Health just publicly said “stop eating ass for a while” skskskchsrhe https://t.co/f59Wmi5AKl
haze @thickangela

The way NYC Health just publicly said “stop eating ass for a while” skskskchsrhe https://t.co/f59Wmi5AKl

Requests for comment from the New York City Health Department on the public response to its detailed advisory on sex was not immediately returned Saturday.

my kink is the New York City Health Dept doling out coronavirus sex tips to NYers driven horny by isolation: https://t.co/6L4ZXruvm2
Jenna Amatulli @ohheyjenna

my kink is the New York City Health Dept doling out coronavirus sex tips to NYers driven horny by isolation: https://t.co/6L4ZXruvm2

Many Twitter users also praised the guidance for being informative, inclusive and pretty realistic about the ways in which a lot of people have sex.

im actually pleasantly surprised by how humanely and compassionately this is written? what a great job, @nycHealthy https://t.co/VdKkAAkfiN
Kaitlyn Greenidge @surlybassey

im actually pleasantly surprised by how humanely and compassionately this is written? what a great job, @nycHealthy https://t.co/VdKkAAkfiN

The Texan in me is blushing, but this sex positive guide from the actual NYC government is SO COOL. It’s inclusive of having multiple partners, sex work, masturbation, &amp; more. 👏 https://t.co/35k80NUYw7
Jackson Bird @jackisnotabird

The Texan in me is blushing, but this sex positive guide from the actual NYC government is SO COOL. It’s inclusive of having multiple partners, sex work, masturbation, &amp; more. 👏 https://t.co/35k80NUYw7

I love that this gives a casual, non-shaming nod to sex workers https://t.co/sXlffDGV1j
Lux 🙇🏻‍♀️ Alptraum @LuxAlptraum

I love that this gives a casual, non-shaming nod to sex workers https://t.co/sXlffDGV1j

Amazing document–NYC Health Dept suggestions on how to have–or not have–many types of sex in the COVID-19 era. The clarity and frankness of its language is a tribute to decades of work by HIV/AIDS activists. Saddest part: the guidance to limit kissing. https://t.co/lZX1GZXw8e
Eileen Clancy @clancynewyork

Amazing document–NYC Health Dept suggestions on how to have–or not have–many types of sex in the COVID-19 era. The clarity and frankness of its language is a tribute to decades of work by HIV/AIDS activists. Saddest part: the guidance to limit kissing. https://t.co/lZX1GZXw8e

In all seriousness, calls, video chats and texts (sexual or otherwise) are your safest forms of communication during the coronavirus outbreak. As for masturbation, go forth and get it on with yourself, but you might want to think twice before Amazon Prime-ing that sex toy.

