 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Legendary Rock 'N' Roll Performer Little Richard Has Died At 87

Trending

Legendary Rock 'N' Roll Performer Little Richard Has Died At 87

The larger-than-life star's over-the-top persona and flamboyance inspired other legends like Prince and Elton John.

By Olivia Niland

Picture of Olivia Niland Olivia Niland BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 9, 2020, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Posted on May 9, 2020, at 11:02 a.m. ET

Yui Mok / AP

Little Richard, the legendary rock 'n' roll musician whose musical style and larger-than-life persona broke barriers, has died, his former bass player Charles Glenn and agent Jeff Epstein told BuzzFeed News. He was 87.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard rose to fame in the 1950s with hits like “Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally" and "Rip It Up." He was known for his high-energy piano performances, which included flailing and screaming.

His androgynous, over-the-top persona, as well as makeup and flamboyant clothing were a source of inspiration for legends like Prince and Elton John, while his pioneering rock 'n' roll heavily influenced Elvis Presley.

Little Richard also helped launch the careers of The Beatles — who got their start opening for him on his European tour in 1962, covering his songs on tour and on the radio — and the Rolling Stones, who opened for him in1963.

"Little Richard drove the whole house into a complete frenzy," Mick Jagger said. "There is no single phrase to describe his hold on the audience."

Little Richard (1932-2020) consenting to pose with obscure opening act in Hamburg, 1962:
Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC

Little Richard (1932-2020) consenting to pose with obscure opening act in Hamburg, 1962:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He was definitely one of the most powerful music people that I’ve ever met in my life and I’ve been around some of the largest," said Glenn, who last performed with Little Richard in Las Vegas in 2012 "We did shows for 30 years, and it was really some of the most incredible shows that you could ever want to go see."

Glenn said the musician had been sick for a while, and had called him on March 27 asking him to visit his home in Tennessee, but Glenn was unable to due to coronavirus pandemic.

After Glenn's parents died, Little Richard became a father figure to him.

"He was also like my second dad too," Glenn said. "I was the young one in the group, and when my parents passed away he felt like he really wanted to make sure I was OK and took care of me. He introduced me as his son on stage. He was definitely my second dad — I used to call him dad, actually."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Following the peak of his rock 'n' roll career, Little Richard became an ordained minister and released a gospel album called God Is Real.

Musicians and other celebrities paid tribute to Little Richard on Twitter after Rolling Stone broke the news of his death Saturday morning.

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️
#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever. Love &amp; Mercy, Brian
Brian Wilson @BrianWilsonLive

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever. Love &amp; Mercy, Brian

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF
Gene Simmons @genesimmons

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P. Rock &amp; Roll Legend Little Richard
juicy j @therealjuicyj

R.I.P. Rock &amp; Roll Legend Little Richard

Reply Retweet Favorite
A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991.
Spike Lee @SpikeLeeJoint

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Little Richard was briefly married to Ernestine Campbell in the late 1950s and early 1960s, but had struggled publicly with his sexuality for decades, telling Penthouse in a 1995 interview he was gay, but denouncing homosexuality at times.

He is survived by his son, Danny Jones Penniman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

ADVERTISEMENT