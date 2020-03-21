Mike Pence And His Wife Will Be Tested For The Coronavirus After His Staffer Tested Positive

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence will both be tested for the coronavirus on Saturday after a staff member in his office tested positive.



Neither Pence nor the second lady had contact with the staffer, he said in a press briefing at the White House. He added that neither of them are showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I was exposed and no need to get tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president, and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus," Pence said.

The staffer experienced "mild, cold like-symptoms" for about a day and a half, and had not been to the White House since Monday, Pence said.

Earlier in the press conference, Pence encouraged Americans not to get tested for the coronavirus if they are not displaying symptoms in order to conserve protective gear for health care workers.

"If you don't have symptoms don't do a test," Pence said. "It is another way that the American people can make sure that we are preserving the resources that our health care workers need."