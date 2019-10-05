Four High School Athletes Took A Plea Deal After Teammates Said They Were Sodomized

Four teen boys have accepted a plea deal in a years-long sexual assault and hazing case involving student athletes at a high school in La Vernia, Texas.



The four juveniles, who were not named because of their age, pleaded no contest to unlawful restraint on Friday in the Wilson County District Court, southeast of San Antonio, according to station KENS5 and local newspaper Wilson County News.

The no contest plea is an acceptance of the court's punishment, but not an admission of guilt.



Representatives for the Texas attorney general's office and the Wilson County clerk's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday from BuzzFeed News, but state prosecutors confirmed to KENS5 on Friday that they had prosecuted four juveniles in the case. The same office in June also indicted four adult defendants who were 18 at the time of the allegations on organized criminal activity charges.

The plea deals are the latest development involving the 13 La Vernia High School athletes arrested in March 2017 after being accused of sexually assaulting 10 boys on the school's sports teams. The alleged assaults primarily involved the school's football team, but authorities said the basketball and baseball teams were also involved.

According to the indictments of the four adult men charged in June — Alejandro Ibarra, Colton Weidner, Christian Roberts, and Dustin Norman — defendants held and sodomized boys with various objects including a cardboard rod, shampoo bottle, flashlight, and carbon dioxide air bottle. Both Weidner and Roberts were also accused of attempted penetration with their fingers.

The indictment lists incidents occurring between August 2016 and March 2017, though La Vernia's police chief told KSAT at the time that allegations date back to 2014.

All of the men listed in the June indictment have denied their involvement in the case.

