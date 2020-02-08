People Are Losing It Over These German Teens' TikTok Even Though They Have No Idea What They're Saying

Listen, things have been pretty bleak lately, so do yourself a favor and watch this video of these fabulous German teens that people are just losing their minds over.

Despite the language barrier, people couldn't get enough of these kids. A lot of people were LIVING for the energy of literally everyone in this video – especially the absolutely iconic blond kid, Jonas, who conducts three interviews and references another famous TikTok video in a 25-second clip.

The TikTok video was shared widely on Twitter this week, enthralling non-German speakers all over the internet.

Augustus Gloop exposing Willy Wonka on the streets after being sucked up that tube

In case you're wondering what exactly these teens are talking about, here's the gist of it:



“How many ex-boyfriends have you had, bitch?!” Jonas, aka the screaming blond boy, asks a girl on the street.

“Bitch, look at me — look at what a beauty I am! Ten.” she replies (yes, queen!).

“Honey, how many ex-boyfriends have you had, bitch?” Jonas asks the next girl, who replies, “I’m too young to have a boyfriend.”

“Bitch, how many ex-boyfriends do you have?” @hussainchillt asks the last girl in the TikTok, who responds, “I don’t have an ex-boyfriend, bitch!”

The video was created by @hussainchillt, 18, who makes TikToks with his older brother @elliochillt (who's not in this particular video), and Jonas, their 16-year-old friend.



The teens, who live in Cologne, Germany, and wanted to be identified by their TikTok handles, told BuzzFeed News they've been making videos for about 6 months.

They said they believe they've amassed millions of followers on the app because they are "different from other people in Germany."