Georgia's Attorney General Said He Will Look Into How Officials Handled Ahmaud Arbery's Murder

Georgia's attorney general said Saturday that there will be an investigation into how local officials handled Ahmaud Arbery's murder, following national outcry over his fatal shooting at the hands of two white men.



"I will be looking into how the #AhmaudArbery case was handled from the outset," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted Saturday. "The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers. We need to know exactly what happened, and we will be working to find those answers."



Arbery was shot and killed by two white men while out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, but his death did not make national headlines until cell phone video of the violent incident was released last week.

After days of outrage from the public, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged Thursday with murder and aggravated assault.



The widely-shared video of the incident shows 25-year-old Arbery jogging on a two-lane road in Brunswick when he was stopped by the McMichaels in a pick-up truck. The video shows Arbery and one of the men struggling over a shotgun while another stands in the bed of the truck. Three gunshots are heard off-camera, and Arbery attempts to walk away but collapses in front of the truck.



The two men have told police that they believed Arbery was a burglar. According to a Glynn County police report of the incident, Gregory McMichael told police there were break-ins in the neighborhood and he had seen Arbery "hauling ass" on the street. The report, which is almost entirely based on Gregory McMichael's account, says Gregory called for his son, Travis, and told him, "the guy is running down the street, let's go."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that the man who filmed Arbery's killing, William "Roddie" Bryan, was also being investigated.



According to the police report of the shooting, Bryan followed the McMichaels in his own vehicle as they chased Arbery down the road. The police report states that Bryan — referred to as a "Roddy" in the report —"attempted to block" Arbery when he tried to run back in the direction he came from after Travis McMichael attempted to cut him off in his vehicle.

