Coachella And Stagecoach Have Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears

The California music festivals were scheduled to be held in April, with lineups including Frank Ocean and Travis Scott as well as Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

By Olivia Niland

Last updated on March 10, 2020, at 7:24 p.m. ET

Posted on March 10, 2020, at 7:15 p.m. ET

This year's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday.

Coachella was set to be held in Indio, California, over two weekends from April 9 through 19. The star-studded lineup included Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lana Del Rey. Country music festival Stagecoach would have taken place later in April.

Coachella will now take place the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23. Organizers said all purchased tickets would be honored on those dates. Information on refunds for festival-goers who can't attend in October will be available by March 13, organizers said.

While the festival is offering some form of refund, would-be festival-goers scrambling to change their plans noted that they might not be fully refunded for other costs, such as plane tickets and Airbnbs.

The news follows the cancellation of other arts and entertainment festivals due to coronavirus fears, most notably the SXSW festival in Austin on March 6. St. Patrick's Day parades have also been canceled in Dublin and Boston.

As cancellations for others events were announced, Coachella ticket-holders had earlier this week expressed concern that organizers would similarly scrap the annual outdoor music festival.

Coachella better not go soft and cancel... I will die to see frank I do not give a fuck
Zach Daniel @za29ch

Coachella better not go soft and cancel... I will die to see frank I do not give a fuck https://t.co/jZDqFaRhPu

CAN ALL THE LA BITCHES UNITE AND SIGN A PETITION FOR THEM TO NOT CANCEL COACHELLA LIKE I DONT CARE IF I GET CORONA VIRUS AS LONG AS I CAN GO TO COACHELLA AND TAKE PICTURES 😔😔🙈😎👍
Antonio Garza @antoniiogarza21

CAN ALL THE LA BITCHES UNITE AND SIGN A PETITION FOR THEM TO NOT CANCEL COACHELLA LIKE I DONT CARE IF I GET CORONA VIRUS AS LONG AS I CAN GO TO COACHELLA AND TAKE PICTURES 😔😔🙈😎👍

What a joke. Festivals are being canceled/postponed to next year due to the "coronavirus". Yet what makes you think its not gonna spread when you're walking down the street or going out in public period. More people die from the flu tbh. Saying that! @coachella better not cancel!
Nina Prakhoun @ninababietm

What a joke. Festivals are being canceled/postponed to next year due to the ”coronavirus”. Yet what makes you think its not gonna spread when you’re walking down the street or going out in public period. More people die from the flu tbh. Saying that! @coachella better not cancel!

do not cancel coachella i beg you this is my one and only opportunity to see frank and i will sacrifice getting corona virus for him pls noooo
camille @ccxmillee

do not cancel coachella i beg you this is my one and only opportunity to see frank and i will sacrifice getting corona virus for him pls noooo

Others, however, had called on the festival and Riverside County, in which Indio resides, to cancel the festival and applauded the decision to do so.

.@CityofIndio cancel coachella, you fools. You're really going to risk the health of your citizens for economic gains? RivCo has no confirmed cases but now is not the time to be welcoming 125k+ from all over the world. Now is the time to be preventing any further cases.
rob o @robert_ortega1

.@CityofIndio cancel coachella, you fools. You’re really going to risk the health of your citizens for economic gains? RivCo has no confirmed cases but now is not the time to be welcoming 125k+ from all over the world. Now is the time to be preventing any further cases. https://t.co/Qa6JWRn5w2

Since y'all want to cancel SXSW so bad. Y'all made me do this 😒 #CancelCoachella
Raygun @urstrulybeloved

Since y’all want to cancel SXSW so bad. Y’all made me do this 😒 #CancelCoachella

California has reported 144 cases and two deaths so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Thursday following the first death.

To date, the US has reported 959 cases and 28 deaths in four states.

Coachella has previously been canceled just once before, due to low ticket sales and revenue in 2000.

