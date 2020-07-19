Police Were Filmed Punching An 18-Year-Old Woman In The Face While She Was Protesting

Miracle Boyd had just finished speaking to protesters when she was filmed being punched by an officer. A photo showed her teeth were knocked out, and she was bleeding from her mouth.

Scott Olson / Getty Images, GoodKidsMadCity/Twitter / Via Twitter: @GKMC18 A statue of Christopher Columbus being covered ahead of a Juneteenth march in Chicago. Screengrab from a video of the protest on July 17.

A Chicago police officer was caught on tape punching an 18-year-old woman in the face, causing her to lose several teeth, as she peacefully protested a statue of Christopher Columbus on Friday night. The woman, identified as Miracle Boyd, is a member of the Chicago social activist group Good Kids Mad City, which tweeted a video of the incident.

.@chicagosmayor we now have the video of Miracle being sucker punched by CPD! They don’t keep us safe! While they’re attacking a 2020 CPS graduates downtown, children were being shot tonight! A pregnant Womxn was shot & a 14 & 15y/o! You need to #DefundCPD now!

Boyd had just finished speaking to a group of protesters in Grant Park when she was assaulted, according to a verified GoFundMe established to support the cost of her medical expenses. Boyd was live-streaming police response to the protest on Facebook when an officer knocked her phone from her hand. Video of the incident showed that she was backing away from the officer when she was punched. Police also took Boyd's phone, according to a tweet from Good Kids Mad City that included a photo that showed her missing several front teeth.

WE ARE SO FUCKING ANGRY!!! OUR MEMBER MIRACLE WAS BEATEN UP BY THE POLICE TONIGHT AND THEY STOLE HER PHONE!!! .@chicagosmayor A RECENT CPS GRADUATE WAS ATTACKED BY CPD! SHE DIDNT DO ANYTHING WRONG! THIS IS HOW YOU TREAT BLACK GIRLS!? Justice for Miracle!!! #DefundCPD

Boyd graduated from high school last month, and had been offered an internship with state senator Robert Peters' office just last week, Peters said in a tweet. "I'm sad, angry, and disgusted," he wrote. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she was "angered and saddened" and called the assault "an inexcusable action for someone sworn to maintain public safety." Chicago police told BuzzFeed News that they have opened an investigation into the incident.

"The Chicago Police Department (CPD) strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect," they said. "We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind and if any wrongdoing is discovered, officers will be held accountable." The officer has not been publicly identified. The department told CNN that 18 officers were injured after being attacked with rocks and fireworks. Witnesses reported that protesters were pepper sprayed and beaten with wooden batons by police. At least a dozen people were arrested, according to NBC Chicago.



There’s not really a good video of everything that happened yesterday cops was pepper spraying like crazy people couldn’t breathe, blood everywhere from folks being crushed on the head by wooden batons. Folks being arrested, Jumped on and bikes stolen by cops. Over a statue

This was the bloodiest protest I’ve ever been to. People had gushing head wounds and the police just kept charging in and spraying everyone. To protect a statue of a murderer. The connected brutality & logic of Columbus’ colonialism and modern policing were on full display https://t.co/WDWWICkeSH

CPD has beat people at the #DecolonizeZhigaagoong #DefundCPD protest, but folks on the ground have the Columbus statue surrounded. Someone said they saw someone bloodied, & saw one arrest so far. Watch/share livestream at @BLMChi. If you can make it there, please do. https://t.co/zmCXch8FKy

Video also showed protesters being pushed off bikes and thrown to the ground by police.

This is Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago @chicagosmayor @LoriLightfoot