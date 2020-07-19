Police Were Filmed Punching An 18-Year-Old Woman In The Face While She Was Protesting
Miracle Boyd had just finished speaking to protesters when she was filmed being punched by an officer. A photo showed her teeth were knocked out, and she was bleeding from her mouth.
A Chicago police officer was caught on tape punching an 18-year-old woman in the face, causing her to lose several teeth, as she peacefully protested a statue of Christopher Columbus on Friday night.
The woman, identified as Miracle Boyd, is a member of the Chicago social activist group Good Kids Mad City, which tweeted a video of the incident.
Boyd had just finished speaking to a group of protesters in Grant Park when she was assaulted, according to a verified GoFundMe established to support the cost of her medical expenses.
Boyd was live-streaming police response to the protest on Facebook when an officer knocked her phone from her hand.
Video of the incident showed that she was backing away from the officer when she was punched.
Police also took Boyd's phone, according to a tweet from Good Kids Mad City that included a photo that showed her missing several front teeth.
Boyd graduated from high school last month, and had been offered an internship with state senator Robert Peters' office just last week, Peters said in a tweet.
"I'm sad, angry, and disgusted," he wrote.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she was "angered and saddened" and called the assault "an inexcusable action for someone sworn to maintain public safety."
Chicago police told BuzzFeed News that they have opened an investigation into the incident.
"The Chicago Police Department (CPD) strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect," they said. "We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind and if any wrongdoing is discovered, officers will be held accountable."
The officer has not been publicly identified. The department told CNN that 18 officers were injured after being attacked with rocks and fireworks.
Witnesses reported that protesters were pepper sprayed and beaten with wooden batons by police. At least a dozen people were arrested, according to NBC Chicago.
Video also showed protesters being pushed off bikes and thrown to the ground by police.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that she had spoken to the director of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to address complaints from protesters, and acknowledged "several reports of excessive force by the police, but did not specifically mention Boyd.
Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-
