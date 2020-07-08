Police Are Searching For A Man Who Punched A 12-Year-Old Dancer During A Street Performance

Missouri police are searching for a man who punched a 12-year-old child in the face during a street dance performance last week — an incident that was captured on video on Facebook, where it soon went viral.



Authorities in Cape Girardeau on Monday charged Cedric Charles Moore Jr. with second-degree assault and child endangerment, both felonies, but they are still searching for the 27-year-old and he has not yet been arrested.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 3 as dance instructor Michael "Crank" Curry was holding a sidewalk dance performance with his students in Cape Girardeau, which is about two hours south of St. Louis.



At around four minutes into the livestream, a black SUV pulls up to the corner where Curry and his students are stationed. A man gets out of the passenger side, dances up to the student who is performing, and hits him in the head, knocking him to the ground. The man then runs back to the car and the driver takes off.