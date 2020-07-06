Atlanta Mayor (And Possible Joe Biden VP Pick) Keisha Lance Bottoms Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

Bottoms, who is seen as a top contender to be Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket , tweeted that she had no symptoms when she tested positive.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus , as Georgia fights an uptick in cases of the virus.

Bottoms told MSNBC's Joy Reid that her husband also tested positive for COVID-19, despite the fact that they had been taken precautions and both tested negative two weeks ago.



"It leaves me for a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is," Bottoms told MSNBC. "And we've taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear a mask. We're very thoughtful about washing our hands. I have no idea when and where we were exposed."

She said her husband's fatigue and her own slight cough and seasonal allergies were the only indications that they should both get tested again.

"This is just a lesson for everyone that you have to take every single symptom seriously," Bottoms said on MSNBC.

The mayor spoke at a press conference Sunday, following the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in Atlanta on Saturday, where she pleaded for an end to gun violence. Bottoms told MSNBC that she had reached out to Turner's parents to let them know of her diagnosis, and said she would be quarantining at home for the next two weeks.