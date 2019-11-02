A 15-Year-Old Boy Has Been Charged With Shooting A 7-Year-Old Girl Who Was Out Trick-Or-Treating

A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Friday in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Chicago, police said in a press release provided to BuzzFeed News.



The boy was charged with two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder and two felony counts of discharging a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The girl was trick-or-treating with her family in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood around 5:30 pm on Halloween when a 31-year-old man who was being chased by at least three other people ran past them, police said. When one of the people began firing a gun, police said the girl was caught in the middle and critically injured. The 31-year-old man was also shot in the hand.

The 15-year-old boy was wearing a "Jason"-style Halloween mask at the time of the shooting, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference Friday.

Johnson said police believe the shooting to be the result of a gang dispute, and that the girl was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."



The girl remained in critical condition as of Friday morning, Johnson said.

