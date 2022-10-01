A 12-Foot Puppet Of A 10-Year-Old Syrian Girl Is Raising Awareness For Refugees

Little Amal is controlled by four puppeteers and has visited 12 countries since starting her journey from the Turkey–Syria border in July 2021.

By
Olive Burd
by Olive Burd

BuzzFeed News Freelancer

and
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

and
Adolfo Flores
by Adolfo Flores

BuzzFeed News Reporter

People surround a puppet of a girl, dressed in a skirt and boots and standing twice as tall as the puppeteers controlling her
Seth Wenig / AP

Little Amal walks around Grand Central Station in New York City on Sept. 15, 2022.

Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, continued her journey around the world in New York this month, hoping to bring awareness to the millions of people forced to flee their countries in search of safety.

New York was the puppet’s first stop in the United States since starting her journey in July 2021 from the Turkey–Syria border. Organizers said she was expected to travel to all five New York City boroughs in search of her uncle Samir in a 17-day journey that began Sept. 14.

Little Amal represents and brings attention to the 27.1 million refugees, about half of whom are children, seeking safety as of 2021. The largest proportion of those refugees, 6.8 million, come from the Syrian Arab Republic, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The stop in New York comes as local officials struggle to house more than 2,200 immigrants and asylum-seekers who were bussed to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Little Amal has greeted hundreds of New Yorkers who have come out to see her, taking selfies and touching her gigantic hands. Crowds followed the puppet and her trailing brown hair down New York streets. At times they were joined by live bands whose beat she danced to.

People hold up paper lanterns on sticks in front of Little Amal
Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Little Amal at Astoria Park in Queens, New York, Sept. 14, 2022

Little Amal was designed and built by Handspring Puppet Company, and her visit to New York is a collaboration between St. Ann’s Warehouse and The Walk Productions. She requires four puppeteers to move, one for each arm, one supporting her back, and one inside walking on stilts.

So far, Little Amal has traveled nearly 5,600 miles across 12 countries, organizers said.

A map noting appearances in the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Greece, and New York City
Olive Burd / BuzzFeed News

All the locations Little Amal has visited in the last year

Amir Nizar Zuabi, artistic director of The Walk Productions, said in a statement that he was moved by the number of artists and organizations who helped make the theater production possible.

“For immigrants and refugees around the world, New York is a place of opportunity and promise — but there’s a tension running through US history that suggests not everyone is welcome here,” Zuabi said. “This is a crucial moment to explore these themes.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Little Amal walks through Times Square in New York City on Sept. 16, 2022.

Anthony Behar / Sipa via AP

Little Amal onstage at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022

Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Little Amal outside the New York Public Library in New York City on Sept. 15, 2022

Beata Zawrzel / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Little Amal greets Ukrainians while walking through Krakow, Poland, on May 13, 2022.

Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images

Little Amal walks along Bray-Dunes beach near Dunkirk, France, on Oct. 17, 2021.

Hesther Ng / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A child reaches out to make contact with Little Amal in London on Oct. 23, 2021.

Yves Herman / Reuters

Little Amal at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 9, 2021

Nicolas Tucat / AFP via Getty Images

Little Amal arrives by boat in Marseille, France, on Sept. 22, 2021.

Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP Photo

Little Amal near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Oct. 15, 2021.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Little Amal arrives in the Oxford Botanic Garden in Oxford, England, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Hasan Esen / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People hold banners as Little Amal arrives for a 10th birthday party in Trafalgar Square, London, on Oct. 24, 2021.

Vatican Media / Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis gestures as Little Amal visits the Vatican on Sept. 10, 2021.

Robert Hradil / Getty Images

One of the operators of Little Amal looks on at Bains des Pâquis in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sept. 28, 2021.

Martin Pope / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Left: Little Amal's puppet driver tests out a platformed runway in London on Oct. 23, 2021. Right: One of the members of Little Amal's crew carries her legs, also in London on Oct. 23, 2021.

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Little Amal at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Oct. 23, 2021.

Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Little Amal walks across Tradeston Bridge over the River Clyde in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021.

Romy Arroyo Fernandez / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Little Amal visits children in the Madurodam miniature park in The Hague, Netherlands, on Nov. 15, 2021.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Little Amal stands beneath Hertford Bridge, commonly known as the Bridge of Sighs, in Oxford, England, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

A child greets Little Amal in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 12, 2021.