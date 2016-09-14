BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 86-Year-Old Woman Got Robbed And Was The Wrong Damn Woman To Mess With

news

This 86-Year-Old Woman Got Robbed And Was The Wrong Damn Woman To Mess With

"And the bitch don't even know me."

By Nyla Wissa

Headshot of Nyla Wissa

Nyla Wissa

BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Fellow

Posted on September 14, 2016, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Lesson of the day: Do not cross Bernice Starnes. After her purse was stolen, the 86-year-old woman shared some knowledge on why she was the wrong one to mess with:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

When she was interviewed about the crime on Pix 11, Starnes was very clear that there was not a single drop of forgiveness in her heart. #pettygoals

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

And when reporter Ayana Harry suggested that some of Starnes' words could be seen as abrasive...

Facebook / Via Facebook: AyanaHarryNews

...she shot back with the perfect response.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

Fortunately, police were able to catch the thief, and she was charged with grand larceny and petty larceny, according to Pix 11.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1178305708907946
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1178305708907946

Safe to say though, Starnes' clapback game is 👏 too 👏 strong 👏.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook / Via Facebook: AyanaHarryNews
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT