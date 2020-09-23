TikTok Star Danielle Cohn Swears She Isn't Lying About Her Age
Plus: How to prepare for winter in quarantine hell.
We're back! It's time for another episode of Not Great with Scaachi Koul. You're welcome.
This week, we talk to Danielle Cohn, of TikTok and Musical.ly fame, about what it's like to prosper — and suffer — from your own virality. Plus, Danielle's mom, Jennifer Archambault, joins Not Great to talk about how Danielle's online fame has affected the entire family, from alleged stalking to constant CPS calls.
Finally, Scaachi offers some tips on how to survive a winter in quarantine. (Hope you already have a hacksaw!)
Not Great is a weekly comedy and interview podcast ruminating on politics, pop culture, and society, hosted by BuzzFeed News culture writer Scaachi Koul. (If you listen to the show, you can learn how to actually say her impossible name.) Each week, Scaachi and her guests break down the news and what’s making us so miserable (there’s a lot!), all with the hope that we can find some bright spots in the wreckage. It’s Not Great, but at least we can dig through the garbage together.
