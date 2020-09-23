 Skip To Content
TikTok Star Danielle Cohn Swears She Isn't Lying About Her Age

Plus: How to prepare for winter in quarantine hell.

Posted on September 23, 2020, at 4:26 p.m. ET

Danielle Cohn in her &quot;No Way&quot; music video.
We're back! It's time for another episode of Not Great with Scaachi Koul. You're welcome.

This week, we talk to Danielle Cohn, of TikTok and Musical.ly fame, about what it's like to prosper — and suffer — from your own virality. Plus, Danielle's mom, Jennifer Archambault, joins Not Great to talk about how Danielle's online fame has affected the entire family, from alleged stalking to constant CPS calls.

Finally, Scaachi offers some tips on how to survive a winter in quarantine. (Hope you already have a hacksaw!)

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram. Got something bad to tell the show? Feel free to communicate that information to literally anyone else.

  • Picture of Not Great

    Not Great is a weekly comedy and interview podcast ruminating on politics, pop culture, and society, hosted by BuzzFeed News culture writer Scaachi Koul. (If you listen to the show, you can learn how to actually say her impossible name.) Each week, Scaachi and her guests break down the news and what’s making us so miserable (there’s a lot!), all with the hope that we can find some bright spots in the wreckage. It’s Not Great, but at least we can dig through the garbage together.

    Contact Not Great at not.great@buzzfeed.com.

