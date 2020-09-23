We're back! It's time for another episode of Not Great with Scaachi Koul. You're welcome.

This week, we talk to Danielle Cohn, of TikTok and Musical.ly fame, about what it's like to prosper — and suffer — from your own virality. Plus, Danielle's mom, Jennifer Archambault, joins Not Great to talk about how Danielle's online fame has affected the entire family, from alleged stalking to constant CPS calls.

Finally, Scaachi offers some tips on how to survive a winter in quarantine. (Hope you already have a hacksaw!)

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram.