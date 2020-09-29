People Can't Stop Blowing Things Up For Their Gender-Reveal Parties
Plus: Why can't J.K. Rowling just enjoy her billions and leave the rest of us alone?
Another perfect week where nothing went wrong and everything was totally fine! It's also time for a new episode of Not Great With Scaachi Koul!
This week, we talk to Jenna Karvunidis, the woman who popularized gender-reveal parties more than a decade ago. These days, however, she regrets it big-time. We also chat with writer Thomas Page McBee — a trans man who writes about masculinity — about how gender-reveal parties became even more binary in order to make cis straight men feel more comfortable participating.
Finally, we take a brief tour through J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments and whether you can still read her books. (Sure! I guess! If you must!)
