People Can't Stop Blowing Things Up For Their Gender-Reveal Parties

Plus: Why can't J.K. Rowling just enjoy her billions and leave the rest of us alone?

By Not Great

Picture of Not Great Not Great BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on September 29, 2020, at 12:26 p.m. ET

A gender-reveal cake with the words &quot;He or she, open to see&quot; in blue and pink icing
YouTube / Via youtube.com

Another perfect week where nothing went wrong and everything was totally fine! It's also time for a new episode of Not Great With Scaachi Koul!

This week, we talk to Jenna Karvunidis, the woman who popularized gender-reveal parties more than a decade ago. These days, however, she regrets it big-time. We also chat with writer Thomas Page McBee — a trans man who writes about masculinity — about how gender-reveal parties became even more binary in order to make cis straight men feel more comfortable participating.

Finally, we take a brief tour through J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments and whether you can still read her books. (Sure! I guess! If you must!)

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram. Got something bad to tell the show? Instead, we suggest you go outside and spend a few hours looking directly into the sun's ruthless glare.

