How Bella Thorne Made Life Harder For Sex Workers On OnlyFans

Another week, another unique hell! Time for a new episode of Not Great with Scaachi Koul.

On this week’s show, we talk about Bella Thorne, changes to OnlyFans, and disappearing spaces for sex workers on the internet. Joining Scaachi is sex worker and founder of BIPOC Collective Sinnamon Love and burlesque performer and sex educator Fancy Feast.

Plus, former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief and current New York Times media columnist Ben Smith joins Scaachi for a new segment called "Sorry, Sorry, I'm Trying to Delete It," where he's forced to apologize (poorly) for something he barely remembers doing.



Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram.