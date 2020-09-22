How Bella Thorne Made Life Harder For Sex Workers On OnlyFans
Plus: Former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith joins us for a moment of forced reflection.
Another week, another unique hell! Time for a new episode of Not Great with Scaachi Koul.
You can also listen to the show on:
On this week’s show, we talk about Bella Thorne, changes to OnlyFans, and disappearing spaces for sex workers on the internet. Joining Scaachi is sex worker and founder of BIPOC Collective Sinnamon Love and burlesque performer and sex educator Fancy Feast.
Plus, former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief and current New York Times media columnist Ben Smith joins Scaachi for a new segment called "Sorry, Sorry, I'm Trying to Delete It," where he's forced to apologize (poorly) for something he barely remembers doing.
Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram. Got something bad to tell the show? No thanks!!!
-
Not Great is a weekly comedy and interview podcast ruminating on politics, pop culture, and society, hosted by BuzzFeed News culture writer Scaachi Koul. (If you listen to the show, you can learn how to actually say her impossible name.) Each week, Scaachi and her guests break down the news and what’s making us so miserable (there’s a lot!), all with the hope that we can find some bright spots in the wreckage. It’s Not Great, but at least we can dig through the garbage together.
Contact Not Great at not.great@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.