Can We Still (Ethically) Binge Cop Shows?

The president has the coronavirus, but look — we need a distraction. So it's time for another episode of Not Great With Scaachi Koul !

We know the president has COVID-19, but we’re looking for distractions. So this week, we talk to author Carmen Maria Machado about the ethics of bingeing Law & Order: SVU, considering that it’s all just cop propaganda. Plus, For Life co-executive producer Sonay Hoffman talks to us about why she avoids police procedurals and what it's like to write for one.

Finally, writer Gabby Noone tries to convince Scaachi to care about the latest installment in the Twilight saga.

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram. Got something bad to tell the show? Write it in your journal, drive to the nearest ocean, and eat your journal. I don't know why you need to be near the ocean when you do this. I don't make the rules.