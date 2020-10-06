 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Can We Still (Ethically) Binge Cop Shows?

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Can We Still (Ethically) Binge Cop Shows?

Plus: We read and discuss the latest Twilight installment and feel older than Edward was when he met Bella.

By Not Great

Picture of Not Great Not Great BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on October 6, 2020, at 4:44 p.m. ET

Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, looking out a window.
Will Hart / NBC Universal, Inc.

Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler.

The president has the coronavirus, but look — we need a distraction. So it's time for another episode of Not Great With Scaachi Koul!

Spotify
View this track on Spotify
embed.spotify.com

You can also listen to the show on:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Overcast

Anchor

We know the president has COVID-19, but we’re looking for distractions. So this week, we talk to author Carmen Maria Machado about the ethics of bingeing Law & Order: SVU, considering that it’s all just cop propaganda. Plus, For Life co-executive producer Sonay Hoffman talks to us about why she avoids police procedurals and what it's like to write for one.

Finally, writer Gabby Noone tries to convince Scaachi to care about the latest installment in the Twilight saga.

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at notgreat@buzzfeed.com, or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram. Got something bad to tell the show? Write it in your journal, drive to the nearest ocean, and eat your journal. I don't know why you need to be near the ocean when you do this. I don't make the rules.

  • Picture of Not Great

    Not Great is a weekly comedy and interview podcast ruminating on politics, pop culture, and society, hosted by BuzzFeed News culture writer Scaachi Koul. (If you listen to the show, you can learn how to actually say her impossible name.) Each week, Scaachi and her guests break down the news and what’s making us so miserable (there’s a lot!), all with the hope that we can find some bright spots in the wreckage. It’s Not Great, but at least we can dig through the garbage together.

    Contact Not Great at not.great@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT