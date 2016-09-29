This Magazine Cover Of Donald Trump With A "Hitler Mustache" Has People Talking
"American fascist."
Letras Libres, a culture magazine based in Mexico, has put Donald Trump on the cover of its October issue with the words "American fascist" over his upper lip to mimic a "Hitler mustache."
The magazine's founder and editor, Enrique Krauze, is an outspoken critic of Trump and wrote a lengthy article for Slate about the Republican nominee's visit to Mexico in August, which he described as "a historical failure."
Some people thought the cover made its point even without a translation:
Others are praising the use of design to make a point:
Overall, the cover's graphic designer is getting a lot of props:
People are also comparing it to another cover by Canadian-based nonprofit magazine AdBusters:
Since Trump kicked off his presidential campaign, he's repeatedly vowed to build a wall between Mexico and the US, and has called Mexican immigrants rapists, criminals, and drug dealers. He has also argued that an American-born judge was unfit to oversee a civil case against Trump University because of his "Mexican heritage."
