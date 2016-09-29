BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Magazine Cover Of Donald Trump With A "Hitler Mustache" Has People Talking

news

This Magazine Cover Of Donald Trump With A "Hitler Mustache" Has People Talking

"American fascist."

By Norberto Briceño

Headshot of Norberto Briceño

Norberto Briceño

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 29, 2016, at 7:03 p.m. ET

Letras Libres, a culture magazine based in Mexico, has put Donald Trump on the cover of its October issue with the words "American fascist" over his upper lip to mimic a "Hitler mustache."

Letras Libres

The magazine's founder and editor, Enrique Krauze, is an outspoken critic of Trump and wrote a lengthy article for Slate about the Republican nominee's visit to Mexico in August, which he described as "a historical failure."

Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

Some people thought the cover made its point even without a translation:

Twitter: @TUSK81

Others are praising the use of design to make a point:

Twitter: @UmamiBomby
ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the cover's graphic designer is getting a lot of props:

Twitter: @Boots_33

People are also comparing it to another cover by Canadian-based nonprofit magazine AdBusters:

Since Trump kicked off his presidential campaign, he's repeatedly vowed to build a wall between Mexico and the US, and has called Mexican immigrants rapists, criminals, and drug dealers. He has also argued that an American-born judge was unfit to oversee a civil case against Trump University because of his "Mexican heritage."

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT