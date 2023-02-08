Why I’ve Decided To Delay Taking Testosterone As Part Of My Transition

One day, when I was 8, I was sitting at my family’s piano, weaving together what felt like an inspired selection of notes. My brother, Zafar — three and a half years older and infuriatingly hard to impress — asked, “Where did you learn that?” I told him I was making it up, and he steadfastly refused to believe me. I was equal parts outraged and thrilled.

As a kid, I wrote music a lot. I had taken some lessons in piano and guitar before deciding I would have more fun composing something new than practicing scales. It came so naturally. I didn’t know how to read or write music — I still don’t — but I could just sit down with an instrument and improvise or re-create a song I’d heard on the radio.

Music became one of the few ways I experienced freedom in an otherwise stifling world. I grew up in a dysfunctional home with a lot of tumult. I was undeniably queer and brown, which created a whole other set of issues, including racist and anti-queer bullying and shaming. By the time I was 22, I had been sexually abused by multiple people and raped by another. My mother had almost died from cancer, and I was her primary caretaker. I’d developed a debilitating form of fibromyalgia, which I had to drop out of university to manage, and my brother, my closest ally, died when he was 26. And while I now refuse to see myself as a victim, I do understand myself to be traumatized, which is an integral part of this story.

Throughout all of that, music was my saving grace, helping me survive and make sense of emotions I could not articulate or understand in any other way.

In 2008, when we found out my brother’s aggressive brain cancer was terminal, I wrote a song for him and recorded it. A few months later, I sang it at his memorial service. I didn’t write another song or play music seriously for 14 years. It felt as though that part of me died with him.