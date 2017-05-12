BuzzFeed News

We Got 3D-Printed Into Action Figures And The Results Were Pretty On Point

news

Make a mini you for your boo.

By Noor Gill and Tessa Donolli and MeghanAllen

Headshot of Noor Gill

Noor Gill

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Tessa Donolli

Tessa Donolli

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of MeghanAllen

MeghanAllen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. ET

From full-body scan to print, BuzzFeed News producers took the selfie to a whole other level when they got 3D replicas of themselves.

Doob is a 3D tech company that can duplicate anyone into a tiny figurine.

Tap to play GIF

First, you have to strike a pose in the doob-licator.

Tap to play GIF

It takes less then a second for the scanner to take 54 pictures using 54 cameras.

The 3D-file is then sent to the production center to be printed.

Tap to play GIF

And polished.

"This is also a risky part of the process, because your fingers are so fragile that they could just blow off," said 3D-printing manager, Jonnie Rettele.

"This is also a risky part of the process, because your fingers are so fragile that they could just blow off," said 3D-printing manager, Jonnie Rettele.

Finally the figurines are dipped into a solution to set.

Tap to play GIF

After two to three weeks, you get your mini you shipped.

Tap to play GIF

"If I were to get married, this would definitely go on the top of my cake," said Meghan Allen, BuzzFeed News Producer.

Tap to play GIF

Uncanny

