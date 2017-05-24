What It's Like To Spend Six Years With Roger Stone

On a special episode of No One Knows Anything , we talk to Morgan Pehme, Dylan Bank, and Daniel DiMauro, the directors of the new Netflix documentary, Get Me Roger Stone.

Roger Stone, a lobbyist, consultant, and early political advisor to Trump, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary: Get Me Roger Stone.

In this bonus episode, co-host Charlie Warzel talks with the movie’s directors about choosing Stone as a subject at a low point in his political career, following his comeback during the 2016 election and the rise of the alt-right, and about whether or not he’s actually an agent of change — or just the guy who’s always in the room when it happens.

