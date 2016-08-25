The Republican Party Has Changed Before And It Can Change Again
The BuzzFeed politics podcast No One Knows Anything looks at the origins of Republican conservatism and whether or not it has anything in common with Donald Trump's political ideology.
Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater was the first Republican to run for president as a modern conservative—championing limited government, low taxes, and the rights of the individual in his 1964 campaign.
This episode of No One Knows Anything looks back at Goldwater's legacy, and at how Trump's political ideology—which he says is conservative—could reshape Republican politics.
Plus: a conversation with BuzzFeed politics editor Katherine Miller about life as a college conservative during the Bush and Obama administrations.
Hosted by McKay Coppins
It's the politics podcast from BuzzFeed News, hosted by Evan McMorris-Santoro. Featuring reporters from the BuzzFeed Politics team, voters and special guests, each episode of No One Knows Anything takes on the conventional wisdom about politics and explains how wrong it can be.
