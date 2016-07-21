Podcast: Where Are All The Protesters?
The BuzzFeed News politics podcast is reporting from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Listen to the full episode here, and subscribe to No One Knows Anything on iTunes to follow all of our convention coverage.
Cleveland is full of law enforcement officers for the Republican National Convention this week. But protesters? Not so much. This episode, Evan talks with BuzzFeed News reporter Darren Sands about why there are so few people protesting the convention, and about what it is like for the people who came.
