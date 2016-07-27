Podcast: Historical Event
Recorded live at the Trocadero Theater in Philadelphia during the DNC.
Recorded live at the Trocadero Theater in Philadelphia, this historical event features Evan McMorris-Santoro, Another Round's Tracy Clayton, and Internet Explorer's Ryan Broderick and Katie Notopoulos.
Plus, an interview with Texas Rep. Joaquín Castro and live music from Jean Grae.
-
