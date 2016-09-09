How Frog Memes Became A Tool For White Nationalists

On this week's No One Knows Anything podcast: the Alt-Right movement. What it is, where it came from, and how its influence on politics and pop culture is shaping the 2016 election.

On August 25th, Hillary Clinton gave a speech in Reno Nevada. In it, she linked Donald Trump to group that, until recently, has been mostly at the fringe of the 2016 presidential election: the Alt-Right, a white nationalist movement that uses particularly troll-y tactics; sharing racist memes on Reddit and 4chan, or harassing Jewish journalists on Twitter.

This episode of the BuzzFeed politics podcast No One Knows Anything takes a closer look at the Alt-Right and increasingly toxic internet culture it thrives on.