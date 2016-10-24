Here's What Tech Leaders Think About Trump

Alex Wong / Getty Images

"I think the United States is incredibly robust. We’re not a new democracy, we’re very robust, but it is inappropriate for a presidential candidate to erode that around the edges. They should be trying to burnish it instead of erode it. And when you look at the pattern of things, it’s just not going after the media and threatening retribution for people who scrutinize him, it is also saying that he may not give a graceful concession speech if he loses the election. That erodes our democracy around the edges. Saying that he might block his opponent if he wins

erodes our democracy around the edges. These aren’t acceptable behaviors, in my opinion.