Here's What Tech Leaders Think About Trump

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors spoke about Trump both onstage and to BuzzFeed News at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit in San Francisco.

By Nitasha Tiku

Headshot of Nitasha Tiku

Nitasha Tiku

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 24, 2016, at 4:01 p.m. ET

Anne Wojcicki, CEO and co-founder of 23andMe

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post

Alex Wong / Getty Images

"I think the United States is incredibly robust. We’re not a new democracy, we’re very robust, but it is inappropriate for a presidential candidate to erode that around the edges. They should be trying to burnish it instead of erode it. And when you look at the pattern of things, it’s just not going after the media and threatening retribution for people who scrutinize him, it is also saying that he may not give a graceful concession speech if he loses the election. That erodes our democracy around the edges. Saying that he might block his opponent if he wins

erodes our democracy around the edges. These aren’t acceptable behaviors, in my opinion.

Tim Draper, venture capitalist

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Bill Gurley, general partner, Benchmark Capital

Brian Ach / Getty Images

Mary Meeker, partner at Kleiner Perkins

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Steve Case, AOL co-founder and chair and CEO of Revolution LLC

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Lexi Reese, chief customer experience officer, Gusto

"One area that should have received main stage attention in this election is one where Hillary and Trump agree — and one that is the source of so much grievance in the country. That is around the the living wage. Right now, minimum wage is a poverty wage and the living wage should be more accurately called 'barely getting by.' Both Trump and Hillary agree we should raise the current minimum wage and I would have loved [for] them to share more broadly how impactful this change could be. If you can equitably take care of hard-working Americans, it gets to the root cause of so many socioeconomic symptoms related to poverty — the cost of social services, as one of many examples. If you are hard working and putting your talents to creative use, you should get paid fairly and when that happens the ripple effects on families and communities is significant."

