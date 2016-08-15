Peter Thiel Tries To Pivot His Personal Brand To Privacy Hero

In a New York Times op ed, the billionaire board member of Facebook and Palantir recasts himself as a defender of online privacy.

Billionaire Peter Thiel published a passionate op-ed in the New York Times today, mere hours before the deadline for bids to purchase Gawker, the media company that Thiel helped to bankrupt in response to a blog post that publicly exposed his sexual orientation. In the editorial, Thiel positions himself as a defender of online privacy against the media's "lurid interest in gay life" and a champion of "[p]rotecting individual dignity."

"All people deserve respect, and nobody’s sexuality should be made a public fixation," Thiel writes.



Thiel recently baffled some of his Silicon Valley compatriots by speaking at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump's presidential bid. During his RNC speech, Thiel made a historic milestone by saying he was "proud to be gay" from the event dais. (Thiel followed that up by dismissing as a "distraction" calls from transgender activists for bathrooms that match gender identity.) Today's op-ed is similarly savvy. It's perfectly calibrated to infuriate all the people Thiel wants to infuriate, i.e., defenders of free speech and the press, while causing the vast majority of the public to nod their heads in agreement.

However, in his defense of online privacy, Thiel understates his role in spending $10 million to support an invasion of privacy lawsuit filed against Gawker by Hulk Hogan. He also radically downplays his influence in matters of online privacy as a billionaire board member of two companies with vast data-mining operations: Facebook and CIA-backed Palantir.

Thiel's framing of his newfound crusade is canny. He mentions a widely reviled article in the Daily Beast last week:

Unfortunately, lurid interest in gay life isn’t a thing of the past. Last week, The Daily Beast published an article that effectively outed gay Olympic athletes, treating their sexuality as a curiosity for the sake of internet clicks. The article endangered the lives of gay men from less tolerant countries, and a public outcry led to its swift retraction. While the article never should have been published, the editors’ prompt response shows how journalistic norms can improve, if the public demands it.



He also attempts to draw a link between Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker and ongoing efforts to combat revenge porn. Thiel does this by claiming that a bipartisan proposal called the Intimate Privacy Protection Act is nicknamed "the Gawker bill," although the phrase is not commonly used. "It's the Intimate Privacy Protection Act or IPPA," a spokesperson for Rep. Jackie Speier, one of the bill's sponsors, told BuzzFeed News. "I have no idea where 'the Gawker Bill' name comes from, but it's incorrect."