HBO's Silicon Valley Can't Keep Up With Reality





Last night, an investment bank and a venture capital firm co-hosted a premiere screening of a farcical premium cable show about tech companies. It sounds like the setup to a joke, but like on the show itself, it's not clear who gets the last laugh.

A few minutes before the crowd of industry insiders gathered at a San Francisco movie theater for a sneak peek at the first episode of Silicon Valley’s third season, news broke that Uber had settled two class-action lawsuits that could have cost the company its $50 billion business model. Meanwhile, across the country in New York City, Uber investor Shervin Pishevar was on a red carpet, posing next to Tom Hanks to celebrate Pishevar’s first turn as a movie producer. As the seat of capital and culture-shaping continues to inch north from Hollywood to Silicon Valley, it’s hard to stay on top of an industry constantly beta-testing the limits of its power.

Another reminder that tech truth can be stranger than fiction: a scene in the middle of the episode onscreen, when a promising startup reveals that its top secret tech project is (ba dum bump) just a Snapchat-like filter for adding 3D mustaches with names like The Sam Elliott and The Hitler. Earlier this week in the real world, Snapchat, which is valued at $16 billion, got in trouble for the boneheaded and utterly preventable decision to release a blackface filter of Bob Marley to celebrate 4/20.

None of these real-time footnotes made a difference to the audience in San Francisco, who cracked up — just as I did — with each new riff and pratfall. Where the show's first season focused on the trials of turning an idea into a company and the second on the trials of getting funded and off the ground, Season 3's major theme is regaining and retaining control.

In the first few episodes, Richard Hendricks, the brainy doofus at the helm of Pied Piper, the data compression startup that serves as Silicon Valley’s inanimate protagonist, meets his new nemesis: “Action” Jack Barker, the gray-haired CEO brought in to replace him. Unlike previous foes, Barker has a wider spectrum of emotions, all of which he employs to charm and defang Pied Piper’s employees. The biggest laugh of the night went to T.J. Miller's character, the proud wastrel Erlich Bachman, who runs over what he thinks is a deer, only to realize that his victim was in fact an experiment from Stanford Robotics, played by Boston Dynamics' lovable kickable robot.

From the get-go, Silicon Valley has emphasized its commitment to this type of detail. The people involved with the show have repeatedly cast their challenge as a choice between broad strokes and pixel-to-pixel verisimilitude, and they choose door number two. Mike Judge and co. seem very happy with their decision, and the chummy vibe at last night’s screening was a testament to the benefits: For tech personalities, getting tapped to fact-check or offer fodder for the show is almost as much of a bragging right as scoring one of the show’s many cameos.

But mutual admiration has also put Silicon Valley in a slippery position. It’s a biting satire suspiciously beloved by the people it’s supposed to be skewering. And it's a hyperrealistic, exhaustively vetted show that still manages to have some massive blind spots: a gender problem almost as stark as the one in the industry it parodies, a puerile sense of humor, and a bizarre devotion to the myth of the boy genius loner, to name but a few.

After the screening, there was a short question-and-answer session with some of the cast members, creator Mike Judge, and ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who worked as a consultant on the show after he was nudged out of Twitter. (It’s a plausible career move considering he used to do improv comedy at Second City, although Costolo made a wisecrack about how the mighty have fallen.) Onstage, Costolo was asked to name a couple instances where he had to steer the show’s direction back to reality. Costolo said it was the other way around. “Most of the time it was me saying, ‘No, you can go way past that. They do far worse things than this!’” he explained. “You can go much, much farther.”

You can, but it may hurt your faves. Later in the Q&A when Judge was asked about the most memorable feedback he’s gotten, he pointed to a series of glowing tweets from venture capitalist Marc Andreessen after the pilot. “That was really cool for us, I think,” Judge said. “Somebody who is that much a part of Silicon Valley liking the show and just the details he mentioned were — that felt good.” Judge wouldn’t be the first man to fall under the @pmarca thrall.