A Russian Animator Is In Hiding After His Cartoon Was Banned By The Government

Masyanya, a popular Russian cartoon that traffics in satire and is comparable to South Park and BoJack Horseman for its sarcastic and irreverent takes on life, has been banned by President Vladimir Putin’s government, and its creator, Oleg Kuvaev, now says he’s in hiding.

Kuvaev told BuzzFeed News he finds himself in the midst of an “information storm,” which he is “not used to as an animator.”

Masyanya is named after its titular character, a Russian woman in her 20s who lives in St. Petersburg. Her signature look is a miniskirt and a crop top, and the show’s characters are immediately recognizable because of their oval heads. The show debuted as a web series in 2001, after which it began to be televised in Russia and Germany. The show aired its final episode on March 21 when Roskomnadzor, the federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring Russian mass media, banned the show, according to Kuvaev.

While Roskomnadzor has blocked the original site where the episodes of Masyanya are uploaded by Kuvaev, the final episode, “Wakizashi,” is still available on YouTube, where it has been watched 2.8 million times.