The Brother Of Murdered Influencer Qandeel Baloch Has Been Jailed For Life

NEW DELHI — The brother of Pakistani influencer Qandeel Baloch has been sentenced to life in prison for her murder.



Baloch was drugged and strangled in July 2016. She was 26. Her brother Waseem Azeem Baloch admitted to her murder at a press conference that month, saying Baloch had brought “dishonor to the family name.”

The court that sentenced Waseem on Friday acquitted five other men, including Pakistani cleric Abdul Qavi.

Baloch was a frequently provocative and divisive figure in Pakistan because of what she posted on social media. These posts ranged from the mundane — complaining of a headache — to the risqué — offering to strip for the Pakistani cricket team — but her singular refusal to be shamed by Pakistani society for what she wore, said or did, made her both iconic and reviled.