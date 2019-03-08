The Books By Women That Explain What The World Is Really Like
Women authors on war, surveillance, politics, and the refugee crisis.
Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China
Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening
The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State
The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan
The Best We Could Do
Nishita Jha is a global women's rights reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in India.
