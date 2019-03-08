The Books By Women That Explain What The World Is Really Like

Verso

On the eve of International Women's Day in 2015, five Chinese women — Li Maizi, Zheng Churan, Wei Tingting, Wu Rongrong and Wang Man — were handing out stickers against sexual harassment when they were arrested by police. At the time of their detention, Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to host a United Nations summit on women’s rights in New York.

Leta Hong Fincher’s Betraying Big Brother captures the irony of having an international day dedicated to women’s rights when governments across the world work at stifling those rights. Fincher interviews the five arrested Chinese women after their 37-day long detainment, and discovers how a surveillance state tried to stamp out feminism, even though the women forged their politics through personal experiences with domestic, sexual and later, police violence.

The two most important strands in Fincher’s book are women’s persistence in the face of hyper-masculine leadership — the “patriarchal authoritarian” Xi's strong-man-of-the-family brand of politics resembles that of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi — and the role of the internet in connecting feminist movements across the world. While Western media described the #MeToo movement as slow to take off in China, Fincher points out the difficulty of sustaining a hashtag campaign in a country where there is no internet freedom, and where women’s stories of abuse are routinely censored and removed within minutes of being uploaded. The five detained women, who later came to be known as #TheFeministFive, were ultimately released when a global campaign for their freedom took off online.