Indian Police Forcibly Cremated A Rape Victim, Her Family Has Alleged

Sajjad Hussain / Getty Images Protestors (C) react as they are being detained by police during a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan (state house) in New Delhi on September 30, 2020, a day after a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped died from her injuries in Uttar Pradesh state.

The family of a 19-year-old woman in India accused the police of forcibly cremating her body after she died of injuries as a result of rape. The victim was allegedly raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh, a state in North India, on September 14. She died two weeks later at a hospital in New Delhi. She was Dalit, a still-marginalized caste in India known historically as "untouchable." Gut-wrenching details about the woman's injuries have been widely reported in the Indian press, as well as on social media, drawing new attention to the country's pervasive rape culture, particularly against Dalit women.





Imagine being a Dalit woman today. You’re still mourning the brutal lesson in caste supremacy from 2006 Khairlanji, when a girl, her mother were paraded naked, raped & murdered. And you hear another Dalit teen succumbed to the same brutality by ‘upper’ caste men, the same day.

Before she died, the woman named four men from her village as her rapists. All four men were reportedly arrested on September 27. In the early hours of September 30, the woman's body was brought back to her village from New Delhi. Her family alleges that policemen refused to hand over her body so that they could perform final rites, instead forcibly — and hurriedly — cremating her in the middle of the night.



The woman’s brother gave an interview to the Indian Express at 3:30 am on Wednesday. “It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything," the brother told the Express. "We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us.”

Video footage from the cremation ground, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows a lone pyre burning in the dark with no family members present, while policemen push reporters away from the scene.

ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE - Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know. When we questioned the police, this is what they did.