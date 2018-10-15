This Politician Is Now Suing The Woman Who Accused Him Of Harassment

In the past week, several women journalists have tweeted about M.J. Akbar’s inappropriate behavior, verbal harassment and sexual innuendo while they worked with him in his previous career, when he was an editor at a number of newspapers. Most of the women said they had never spoken about it before because there were no allegations of physical assault.

NEW DELHI — An Indian government minister accused of sexually harassing 14 women is suing the first woman who called him out on Twitter.

I’m better equipped to handle the trauma and stress if a similar incident happened today but as a 26-year-old who had just lost her father in 2010, I struggled badly. Today, I’m ready to talk about the sexual predator that is #MJAkbar. #MeToo 2/n

This changed on Oct. 12, when The Wire published a first-person account by Ghazala Wahab, an editor who claimed Akbar groped and molested her in 1994, when she was a junior staffer at the Asian Age, an Indian newspaper. A few days later, HuffPost also published an account by an American journalist, in which she said Akbar forcibly kissed her when she was an 18-year-old intern.

A newspaper office should have been a place where you felt safe anyway. On his saying “Was I supposed to tell him (MJ Akbar) where to look and where not to?” Umm, yes, Vijay. You were. However you did that. I reported to you then. I was your responsibility. It’s management 101.

As the demands for Akbar’s resignation grew louder on social media, there was silence all of last week from the Foreign Ministry, where Akbar, 67, currently serves as the Minister for External Affairs. Akbar's boss, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, ignored questions about Akbar shouted at her last week, documented in a tweet that went viral.

Sad to see a woman minister like @SushmaSwaraj refusing to even acknowledge a question on the serious sexual harassment allegations against @mjakbar . Well done to @Smita_Sharma for trying to get a response https://t.co/rWbamLfSCr

The only comment came from Amit Shah, leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s henchman, who said the party would “check the veracity of the post and who posted it.”



On 14th Oct, Sunday, Akbar returned from an official trip to Nigeria and made his first statement. In it, he denied the allegations to the news service ANI. Dismissing #MeToo as a “viral fever,” he described the accusations against him as “wild and baseless.”



“If I didn’t do anything, where and what is the story? There is no story. This was admitted at the very inception. But a sea of innuendo, speculation and abusive diatribe has been built around something that never happened,” Akbar said.

Akbar also questioned the timing of the women’s allegations — suggesting they were part of a political conspiracy against him. He dismissed Wahab’s account of what happened at the Asian Age, stating that it was absurd to think so much could have happened “in such a tiny space” with several colleagues close by. (Wahab has since countered Akbar’s statement, as well as his memory about the size of his office.)

On Monday, Oct. 15, Akbar served the first woman that spoke against him, editor and columnist Priya Ramani, with a legal notice. Wahab and Ramani have since said that they stand by their statements.

The accusations against Akbar emerged last week, when Ramani re-shared an account she’d written about an unnamed former editor in 2017 — around the time the allegations against Harvey Weinstein first arose. Addressed “To the Harvey Weinsteins of The World”, Ramani described meeting her professional hero when she was 23 and being invited up to his hotel room for an interview:



“Turns out you were as talented a predator as you were a writer,” Ramani wrote, describing an interview that felt more like a creepy date — complete with the 43-year-old interviewer offering 23-year-old Ramani vodka, singing cheesy songs to her and insisting they sit close together while a bed loomed large in a corner of the room. Ramani escaped that night — vowing never to be alone with the man that hired her again.

On October 8, she named Akbar as the man from her story.