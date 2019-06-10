Three Men Have Been Jailed For Life For The Rape And Murder Of A Young Muslim Girl That Horrified India

NEW DELHI — Three men have been jailed for life for the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in a case that outraged India.



Three other men have received five-year sentences for destroying evidence in connection with the case.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, belonged to the Bakarwal community, a nomadic pastoral tribe, who are primarily Sunni Muslims. She was out looking for her horses in Jammu and Kashmir, a state in North India, in January 2018 when she was lured away and kidnapped by men who were part of a premeditated conspiracy.

According to the police report seen by BuzzFeed News, the girl was then drugged, starved, locked up in a Hindu temple in the city of Kathua, and raped repeatedly by multiple men before she was killed a week later.

The case made international headlines when the gruesome details of the crime became known. There were also massive protests across India, where child abuse exists at epidemic proportions — some estimates say a child is abused every four hours. According to Equality Now, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of women and girls globally, there was an 82% spike in reported rapes of children between 2015 and 2016 in India, while another 133,000 rape cases were pending trial in the same year.