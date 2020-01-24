Harvey Weinstein's Male Lawyers Bullied A Woman On The Stand To The Point Where The Judge Had To Stop It

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein trial shut down questioning Friday after the disgraced Hollywood producer’s male lawyer aggressively questioned a woman on the stand.

Kara Young testified on Friday about her friendship with Annabella Sciorra — the prosecution’s star witness who said yesterday that Weinstein raped her and the trauma from assault led to self-harm and addiction.

Young said that in the early 1990s she saw cuts on Sciorra’s thigh one night when they were watching the Academy Awards together.

“I asked her what those cuts were, and if she was cutting herself,” Young testified. “She admitted that she was.”

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala began his line of questioning by asking Young if Sciorra wore clothes short enough, even in winter, to expose the scars.

He continued with a series of rapid-fire questions directed at Young, which led to Judge James Burke interrupting Aidala and ordering him to “sit down.” (Aidala had ignored multiple objections from the prosecution).

“Did you call a doctor when you saw the cuts on your friend?”

“Did you seek any medical intervention for your friend?”

“Did you talk to anyone about how to help your friend?”

“Did you do anything at all to help your friend?”

After Judge Burke interrupted the proceeding, he spoke to the lawyers privately and dismissed Young, who was seen leaving the courthouse in tears.

Aidala’s questioning of Young came after another one of Weinstein’s male lawyers grilled actor Rosie Perez about what she did — and did not do — after Sciorra told her about the alleged rape.

Perez testified that one night in the early 1990s, she called Sciorra, asking her to go out to a nightclub.

“She was responding, talking in a strange, low, whispery voice as though she was hiding from someone, and says, ‘I think something bad happened,’” Perez said imitating Sciorra’s voice at the time.

Perez said she pressed her friend for more information.

“I think I was raped,” Perez recounted Sciorra telling her.

Cheronis questioned Perez about what she did after the phone call.



“You never checked on your friend after that?” Cheronis asked.

“You never drove to her house that night?”



“As far as you knew, she might have been hurt at the time you spoke to her, and you didn’t even go to see her?”

“Did you go out that night?”

“You didn’t ask her about it every day after that?”



“When you have a friend who tells you something like that, a very close friend, you don’t know what to do,” Perez said, her voice shaking. “I was in shock, I was in a panic, I kept calling her, over and over again, crying, praying that she would pick up the phone.”



Perez said that about a week later she spoke to Sciorra, who assured her she was fine.

“I thought I was being respectful by leaving her alone,” Perez said. “It was very traumatic for me, so I knew it was very, very traumatic for her.”