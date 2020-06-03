Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images Rush Limbaugh in 2019.

For the first few minutes of the Limbaugh interview, the show seemed to enter a different gear. I could hear tremors in Yee’s voice as she spoke about the killing of George Floyd, clearly moved. But then as soon as Limbaugh’s voice came on, the carefully considered aura and thoughtful energy dissipated. The conversation was rife with miscommunication, weird technical sounds of a teleconference and lots of overtalking. It ran on despite the dysfunction. Based on the sonically different quality of Envy’s opening audio and the bleeping of profanity, it was clear this conversation had been pretaped and edited. Five minutes into the interview, it was also clear the discussion was just noise. “It’s my honor to appear on The Breakfast Club even though I’m not a Democrat,” Limbaugh said before remarking that Floyd’s memory is being hijacked. After that introduction, things just went further downhill. Limbaugh claimed that America’s credo can work for “anybody who wants to adapt to it, for anybody who wants to try to take advantage of the unique opportunities that exist in the United States.” He made presumptions about Yee, Charlamagne, and Envy’s personal backgrounds, saying, “You guys are a testament to the opportunity available in America. Look at you! How did you do it? What did you have to overcome to become the Breakfast Club?” He asked, apparently unironically, “If the Minnesota Vikings had announced two nights ago that they were going to hire Colin Kaepernick, would the riots have stopped?” The conservative host continued, saying he “doesn’t have white privilege” and doesn’t “buy into the notion of white privilege,” calling it a “liberal political construct right along the lines of political correctness. It’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they’re guilty of doing things they haven’t done.” The conversation degenerated further when Limbaugh appeared to backtrack on the outrage he expressed over Floyd’s death. Although he decried “the actions that some rogue cops take against African American men,” and that there should not be “legalized murder,” he claimed that racism at the hands of white supremacy doesn’t exist, and that “if what happened to George Floyd had happened to a white man, we probably wouldn’t have heard about it.”

The conversation was nothing more than a forum for the politicization of black pain.