How Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Flipped The Script

YouTube / Via screenshot Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for "WAP."

In the 2011 song “That’s My Bitch,” from the album Watch the Throne, Jay-Z asks “Why all the pretty icons always all white?” and demands that art curators “put some colored girls in the MoMA.” He name-drops Jean-Michel Basquiat and gallerists like Larry Gagosian with the same verve which other rappers (and Jay himself) have rattled off celebrity jewelers and luxury fashion brands. The most iconic shot of his and Beyoncé’s 2018 music video for “Apeshit,” which was filmed at the Louvre in Paris, situates the couple directly in front of the “Mona Lisa.” Their purposefully confrontational stance was meant to problematize the famous portrait, or at least to call into question its symbolic influence on aesthetics and standards of beauty. Now, nine years after Jay’s “MoMA” line, some colored girls have eschewed the Museum of Modern Art and put themselves in their own museum.

There’s the Colored Girls Museum, a real exhibition space in Philadelphia, which opened in 2015, but then there’s also the setting of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s delightfully maximalist video for “WAP,” the first single from Cardi's forthcoming sophomore album. In the Colin Tilley–directed video, which premiered last Friday along with the song, Megan and Cardi play curators, docents, and visitors all at once. “WAP,” which stands for “wet-ass pussy,” is appropriately infused with splashy imagery; there’s liquid everywhere. Part art gallery, museum, estate, and Willy Wonka factory, the video’s setting showcases Black and brown women (with the notable exception of Kylie Jenner, who makes a conspicuous and controversial cameo). On the grounds of the mansion, there are water fountains that double as statues of Cardi and Megan, and inside, against a surrealist Alice in Wonderland backdrop, the rappers, sporting elegant updos and colorful gowns, navigate oddly proportioned hallways and walls that stretch like funhouse mirrors. Sculptures of voluptuous women’s bodies hang within slightly askew borders on Dali-esque panels. Disembodied legs, thighs, and cleavage gyrate in time to the beat’s undulations. Meg and Cardi ride conveyor belts, rotating and contorting like mechanical gears. The imagery syncs with the women’s alternating verses, which are hilariously raunchy. “I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat,” Cardi snarls; Meg boasts of changing wigs so her lover “feels like he’s cheating,” and calls men who perform analingus “bottom feeders.” In the way that an acronym both obscures the meaning of a word and hints at its definition, the track’s title, “WAP,” is like a peep show curtain, which hides its performers and titillates viewers at the same time. The song’s name demonstrates an attempt at decorum, which is simultaneously counteracted by the brazen sexuality even the song’s edited version — “wet and gushy” — doesn’t conceal. The pleasure of saying “WAP” is owed to its onomatopoeia, and the sweaty skin slaps inferred when you sound the title out loud and say it quickly, much like the cadence of Megan’s double-time verses. It’s a subversive song in almost every way, even as it plays with the limits of explicit expression.

The song’s name demonstrates an attempt at decorum, which is simultaneously counteracted by the brazen sexuality even the song’s edited version — “wet and gushy” — doesn’t conceal.

“WAP,” is like a peep show curtain, which hides its performers and titillates viewers at the same time.

In July, she endured what, by many accounts, seems like a truly harrowing, potentially deadly experience. On the night of July 11, Canadian musician Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan as she was attempting to leave the vehicle they were traveling in together, Page Six reported. She was reportedly shot in both of her feet and underwent surgery to remove the bullets. The day before the shooting, the two had appeared on Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner, and on the night of the shooting, Lanez and Megan were reportedly hanging out at a party Jenner threw at her Hollywood Hills home. Lanez, who posted $35,000 bail on July 12, has not publicly spoken about the incident, and neither has Jenner. Megan has been tight-lipped about the incident, but did admit on Instagram that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against [her] and done with the intention to physically harm [her].” Megan’s music producer also spoke cryptically about the shooting on social media, threatening Lanez. On July 27, more than two weeks after the shooting, she went live on Instagram and addressed her fans, bemoaning the loss of her parents — both of whom are dead — and tearfully saying, “I didn’t deserve to get shot.” One could argue that the timing of this video is then perfect, as it provides Megan a welcome distraction from the shooting scandal and the public’s craving for more details about it. But the presence of Kylie Jenner only calls attention to the incident. For someone who is so highly, tactically visible, Jenner’s appearance seems to invite a different kind of attention than she’s used to receiving in cameos of this sort. In her cameos in videos by ex-boyfriend Tyga and Travis Scott, her daughter Stormi’s father, she is the garden-variety video girl: pretty and just noticeable enough to stand out but not to distract from the men’s spotlight. In those videos, she was used as eye candy or trophy wife or “futuristic Virgin Mary,” objectifications that seem in keeping with her public relationship dynamics. In “WAP,” however, she functions as bait.

YouTube / Via screenshot

“WAP” enters the pop culture landscape just as the respectability politics of male hip-hop icons like Jermaine Dupri and CeeLo Green have reemerged. In an August 9 interview, Green decried the work of women rappers, arguing that there’s a “time and place” for certain explicit sexual references. The singer and rapper, who himself released a single called “Closet Freak” almost two decades ago, told Far Out magazine that “A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level. There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.” Although he released a statement on Wednesday apologizing for his words, his point of view had already circulated. Clearly not everyone is “sassy,” “bougie,” and “ratchet,” to quote Meg’s “Savage” chorus; some folks are just bourgeoisie. The video and its art-world aesthetics also arrive at a time when museums and other fine art institutions are being challenged to divest from police, and progressive curators are leading the charge to decolonize and reimagine museums and to ask these institutions to reckon with their colonial, imperial histories. “WAP” invites viewers to conjure a different kind of museum.

Not since Carole Baskin went viral in the spring has a white woman in leopard print garnered so much ire from the internet.

Speaking of conversation around appropriation, Kylie Jenner’s cameo coalesces criticism of cultural theft, on both a macro and highly personal micro scale. Not since Carole Baskin went viral in the spring has a white woman in leopard print garnered so much ire from the internet. (You would’ve thought they named the song “WASP”!) Jenner’s appearance instantly sparked derision online, with Twitter users claiming that Jenner’s cameo ruined the video, while others argued that her presence made a point about the difference in the way that Black women’s labor is overlooked in comparison to that of white women. So far, more than 68,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to remove Jenner from the video, which was organized by members of Meg’s fanbase. Fans have even reedited the video, replacing Jenner with Viola Davis. For her part, in a series of since-deleted tweets, Cardi wrote, “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” and “Not everything is about race.” Cardi also mentioned that Travis Scott, the father of Jenner’s daughter Stormi, is close with her husband Offset. Megan, however, hasn’t publicly spoken about Jenner’s presence in the video.

YouTube / Via screenshot