On June 22, a Twitter thread did almost as much as Naomi Campbell’s cellphone attack and Kim Kardashian West’s career arc to highlight the absurd difficulty of working as a celebrity’s personal assistant. The viral post, “Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DON’T GET FIRED THREAD,” is a series of choose-your-own-adventure–style questions that invites users to imagine what it might be like to work for the pop star. Equal parts Seventeen quiz and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the game has the felicity of the first and the latter’s escalating stakes: For breakfast, would Beyoncé prefer strawberries and granola, or a five-star buffet? Should she hide out at a hotel to avoid the paparazzi or risk being spotted at a super-secret event at which she’s set to appear? Creator Landon Rivera told BuzzFeed News that the game was “pretty much divided off common logic and some Beyoncé trivia.” Getting fired in the game would mean getting a shady dismissal from Rivera, but participating lets you psychoanalyze American pop culture’s most mysterious personality. “I hope [Beyoncé] would laugh and not be too offended,” Rivera said of his viral thread. “Especially since I kind of twisted her persona to be a cliché celebrity.” Rivera’s admission prompts a compelling question: What exactly is Beyoncé’s persona? There are as many answers as there are Bey eras. Badass girl-power advocate? She’s been that. Soul-pop cyborg preempting sorry dudes and their dumb lies? Yep. “Unapologetically black” activist? She’s been that too. Pop perfectionist, R&B torchbearer, conscious recoupler, black Madonna: yes, yes, yes, etc. Maybe she’s still all of those things. But the “common logic” part of Rivera’s statement is so intriguing for what it telegraphs about the public’s perception of Bey. The fact that Rivera, a Beyoncé fan, edited her persona into that of your standard, paint-by-numbers celeb doesn’t seem all that incongruous given Bey’s public arc over the past few months. In fact, it’s seemed that her persona, which long ago moved beyond “cliché celebrity,” has recently transitioned, via intense public engagement with her image, into the blank-slate status of a cultural demigod. That’s where the irony of “common logic” comes in: Although Rivera’s phrase is predicated on us knowing Beyoncé, the fervid response to candid clips of Bey suggests that we actually don’t. Recently, engaging with Beyoncé’s celebrity outside of that Twitter thread has felt a lot like trying to be her assistant, or at least like trying not to get fired from the pop-cult milieu. You wanna know: What’s she thinking?

A series of recent candid viral videos of Beyoncé have only heightened the public’s obsession with her inscrutability. Consider this viral clip captured during Game 3 of the NBA Finals earlier in June. Sandwiched between her husband, Jay-Z, and Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob, Beyoncé alternates between smiling and frowning as Curran talks over her to Jay Z. According to Curran, she asked Jay-Z if he wanted a drink, he replied with his order (“vodka soda”), she asked if he wanted lime, all the while inching ever closer into Beyoncé’s personal space. In the midst of Curran’s obnoxious encroachment, in which she is basically bending over the star’s lap, Jay and Bey pause to say hi to someone across the arena. Jay-Z waves at the acquaintance across the hardwood. Bey smiles, and then happily acknowledges the person. (The fact that there’s an offscreen figure eliciting a gleeful response from the couple adds to the clip’s richness, since it adds a contrast to Curran.) After the schmoozing is over, Curran continues to lean in past Beyoncé to confirm Jay’s drink request. A shadow spreads over Bey’s face, she frowns, possibly because of Curran’s interloping, and then not-so-subtly extends her left elbow to create more space between herself and the oblivious woman next to her. The video prompted intense media attention, with viewers enthusiastically interpreting its meaning. It also triggered the Beyhive’s wrath; in a saga that lasted a couple days, fans spammed Curran’s social media accounts and sent death threats, leading Curran to confess an apparent new understanding of cyberbullying. The fiasco led to Beyoncé’s publicist calling for a detente on Instagram. The viral assistant thread, the Curran debacle, and the ensuing Beyhive controversy highlight the public’s deep interest in all things Beyoncé, and perhaps more so, our desire to know her. Add the still-mysterious Met Gala elevator footage to that, along with the candid video of her rocking back and forth at another NBA game, and she’s somewhat of a cipher, especially in the Instagram age. This inaccessibility (which she shares with most public figures — it’s impossible to really know a celebrity) contrasts with early tape of her during the Destiny’s Child era being petty and ungenerous and, well, more relatable. Now she lets the Beyhive express all the emotions she can’t, or won’t publicly reveal, or is above now. After all of the confessional albums, documentaries, and groundbreaking live performances, Beyoncé still feels as distant as ever.

Beyoncé’s current omnipresence was presaged by a different kind of ubiquity almost two decades ago. In E!’s Destiny’s Child Revealed, which aired in 2002, former Vibe editor-in-chief Emil Wilbekin details the group’s overexposure after the massive crossover success of the 2001 album Survivor. “Everywhere you looked there was Destiny’s Child,” he explained. “They’re in the Target ad, they’re preparing for their Christmas album. They’re going to be at the All-Star game ... You just kinda got the sense that it was too much.” In “Beyoncé,” MAD TV’s parody of Destiny’s Child hit “Emotion,” the show flipped the original song’s chorus to poke fun at Beyoncé’s lead-singer image and the attention that came with it: “It’s just Beyoncé who’s taking it over / Caught up in her image, lost in her weave.”

To say that she “took over” her group suggests she didn’t have control from the beginning. Although Beyoncé’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles insists that his daughter never exercised any outsized influence over the group, in footage from the late ’90s and early ’00s, Beyoncé is the group spokesperson and unequivocal leader. She’s funny, a little abrasive, and talks off the cuff.

In “Beyoncé’s Shadiest/Diva Moments,” a YouTube compilation of early Destiny’s Child interviews and concert footage, she’s slightly catty, rolling her eyes at the other members of the group, making snarky comments, delivering subtext in side-eyes. That kind of candor seems unlikely today. It’s almost like Bey’s responded to that early overexposure, or the embarrassment of having her impoliteness exposed to the world, by making herself scarce, as you’d expect her to do the more her star rose, anyway. Her romance with Jay-Z, which began in 2001, made her less apt to talk about her personal life. (In a 2003 interview with Oprah, Bey wouldn’t even publicly acknowledge her relationship with the rapper. When they married in April 2008, the couple was mum about the nuptials.) In an interview from May 2003, a month before the release of her debut album Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé spoke in somewhat defeatist terms about her upcoming solo stardom. She told Carina Chocano that she’d rather opt out of the tedious aspects of fame, namely things like interviews: “I always want to make music, sing, and perform on stage ... And, I think, make movies. But everything else that comes with it? If I had a choice, I wouldn’t do it…. Putting out the solo album, there are things you have to do ... because you do!” As Michael Cragg notes in an essay about 4’s impact on Beyoncé’s reinvention as an artist, the singer’s previous album, 2008’s I Am... Sasha Fierce marked a turn in Bey’s persona: The existence of Sasha Fierce helped Beyoncé, naturally shy and reserved, become a powerhouse on stage. But it also added another layer of distance between the artist and her audience, at a time when the idea of the aloof, otherworldly megastar was being steadily challenged by tell-all social media and girl-next-door normalcy. Towards the end of the 4 campaign, Beyoncé joined Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her life.

That vocal democracy has gone into overdrive. Months after the elevator incident, a November 2014 video of Beyoncé swaying at an NBA game after an apparent squabble with Jay-Z gained currency, as did a candid photo of Beyoncé seemingly looking over Jay-Z’s shoulder at his phone. (Another fascinating part of the crowdsourced component of these clips is the process by which certain ones become memes, and how competing imagery can nullify or counteract the established viral narrative. This video, from the same game, shows Beyoncé and Jay-Z sharing a pretzel, as lovey-dovey as can be.) After the elevator incident, Beyoncé transitioned back into more tightly controlling her visual image: There was Lemonade’s visual album, which aired on HBO in 2016, the public debut of her twins in a maternity photo posted to her Instagram in 2017, her and Jay-Z’s vow renewal footage included in the On the Run II Tour in 2018, and then this year’s Homecoming, streaming on Netflix, which Beyoncé wrote, directed, and executive-produced. (Her family is also protective of her likeness: In late June, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shared a video of her trimming the star’s hair on Instagram — we can hear Bey saying “Mama, that’s really annoying,” — and then later took it down.) In her 2017 book Listening to Images, Barnard College professor and photography scholar Tina Campt argues that analyzing black subjects in certain photographs requires not only looking at the images, but engaging their sonic quality, assessing their “volume” by a few different factors: who arranged the pictures, the images’ historical context, the lived experience of the people whose pictures are taken. Campt focuses on “dispossessed black subjects” and images that have been “historically dismissed and disregarded.”

In the clips, Beyoncé’s way of conducting herself is low-key and reserved; it seems like she’s holding a lot back, that she’s hyperaware of the stakes of any move she makes.

Neither Beyoncé nor these off-the-cuff videos are any of those things exactly, but it’s tempting to read them in this context, because there seems to be little else that accurately gets at the muted sensibility and tension within them. And there’s something about being an extremely famous person, being possessed by so many, that strips a person of a part of their selfhood. In that way, she might be an extreme version of what being dispossessed looks like. Beyoncé is often described by family and journalists as “quiet,” and “shy.” In these viral clips, that characterization comes through, as well as an intense self-protection of the “human form” she vaunted in Life Is But a Dream, though without the outspoken energy of her previous pro-privacy statement in that film and the more ostentatious gestures of her contemporaries. These videos aren’t “quiet” just because they’re usually recorded without sound. In the clips, Beyoncé’s way of conducting herself is low-key and reserved; it seems like she’s holding a lot back, that she’s hyperaware of the stakes of any move she makes. In the clips, she embodies what Campt calls “black fugitivity and refusal,” or the resistance to being fully captured in these images. In the November 2014 video of her hiding in the corner of a parking garage as her bodyguard scopes out the scene, presumably waiting for a car to arrive, she’s literally, physically, refusing to be available for paparazzi or fan scrutiny. Even if Beyoncé isn’t entirely dispossessed, dismissed, and disregarded, there’s something about her public presence that — ironically — seems underanalyzed, and it feels like it has something to do with her being a black woman celebrity. I don’t mean that she isn’t written about. But how often is she seen? In an interview, the poet Morgan Parker, whose 2017 book There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé interrogates the intersections of black womanhood and performance, among other things, said she was interested in how the star is “a symbol for all the different ways that black women are revered but also surveilled in a really intense way, put on display.” The candid clips and Beyoncé’s counter-archive evoke other black women who spent significant stretches in the public eye: Aretha Franklin, who became a meme icon in part because of a picture of her using a camcorder in public. And Diana Ross, whose nickname “The Boss” stems from a song and album of the same name, where she bragged about her onetime ability to “turn emotion on and off,” but also because of her disco and pop dominance in the late ’70s and early ’80s. (Her legendary 1983 Central Park concert anticipated Bey’s Coachella performance, as far as pop culture–altering public spectacles go.) Ross was on top for so long you wonder what the compartmentalization needed to be a top star did for her, and to her. For Ross, who was a really famous, well-regarded star with innumerable demands on her time and energy, what did it mean to turn emotion on and off outside of a romantic context? I have similar questions about Beyoncé. The Curran video revived the antic public projection of the singer’s personal life and image, reinforcing the fact that just as much as Beyoncé has her own archive, she’s a part of the public’s too. ●