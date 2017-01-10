US Ebola Czar Calls Trump "Badly Misguided" On Diseases

"I think there’s a lot of reason for concern at this moment," Ron Klain, who coordinated the White House Ebola response under President Obama, said at a global health meeting Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The incoming president will undoubtedly face another dangerous disease outbreak during his tenure, global health experts agreed, scarred by recent Zika, Ebola and dengue virus epidemics. But some worry that President-elect Donald Trump’s past statements bode ill for the next big one.

“I think there’s a lot of reason for concern at this moment,” Ron Klain, who led the White House Ebola response under President Obama, said on Tuesday at a meeting of global health experts at Georgetown University.

Among Klain's concerns is that "Donald Trump was virtually silent on the question of Zika" despite the fact that the outbreak was a major issue during the campaign. Earlier this year, the WHO had declared a public health emergency over the virus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued travel advisories for parts of the United States.

In contrast, Trump did speak up during Klain's tenure as "Ebola Czar," he noted. When two US medical workers were brought back to the US after contracting Ebola in Libera, Trump tweeted his disapproval, calling President Obama's decision "psycho."

"That’s not the kind of leadership we need in our next president and not the kind of leadership we need at this critical moment of threat from pandemic," Klain said.