Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work developing lithium-ion batteries.

John Goodenough, of the University of Texas at Austin, Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University, State University of New York, and Akira Yoshino of the Asahi Kasei Corporation in Japan were announced as the winners by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday.

"Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives since they first entered the market in 1991. They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind," the Academy said in statement.

The chemists will split the award, about $905,000, equally.

