Three Scientists Won The 2018 Chemistry Nobel Prize For "Taking Control Of Evolution"

Three scientists from the US and UK were named winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for mimicking evolutionary tricks to create useful biological molecules.

Frances Arnold, of the California Institute of Technology, won half the $1.01 million prize for pioneering a method called "directed evolution" to create enzymes with specific, useful functions. That technique has been applied in the manufacture of biofuels and presents a way to create new pharmaceuticals. Arnold is the fifth woman ever to receive the award.



George Smith, of the University of Missouri, and Sir Gregory Winter, of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in the UK, shared the other half of the prize for their work on "phage display," resulting in a novel way to identify and synthesize pharmaceuticals by harnessing the biology of viruses.