Trump’s Decades Of Insults Against Native Americans Send Tribal Leaders Toward Clinton

For years Donald Trump has questioned the rights of Native American tribes. Now tribal leaders are bracing for the election.

President Barack Obama and members of his cabinet welcomed Native American leaders of the 567 federally recognized tribes at the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington, DC, this week.

It was the eighth such annual meeting, but especially meaningful in the wake of high-profile protests in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where more than 300 tribes, led by the Standing Rock Sioux, are fighting to block construction of an oil pipeline that they say threatens the water supply of reservations there.

After feeling largely ignored by previous presidents, tribal leaders have seen the Obama administration enact legislation over a raft of issues important to their communities, including law and order on reservations, violence against women, land ownership, and health care. And earlier this month, as tensions in North Dakota reached a peak, a federal order temporarily halted construction of the pipeline before a Washington, DC, district court put a longer-lasting moratorium on the project.

But now tribal leaders are bracing for an incoming president who would make tribal relations less of a priority.

“We’re extremely worried because if Donald Trump gets elected history already shows us that we probably won’t be able to move forward,” Michael "Mic" Isham, chairman of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, in Wisconsin, told BuzzFeed News. “His comments about tribes and his history with the tribes don’t bode well for us.”

The most recent of Trump’s comments that have antagonized Native Americans was directed at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren earlier this year: He called her “Pocahontas,” referencing her claims of Cherokee ancestry, which she has struggled to document.

Trump has also questioned tribal sovereignty since the early 1990s, after the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 laid down rules by which tribes could open casinos on reservations. Wary of the competition, Trump went on a media offensive, making disparaging remarks about tribal identity, questioning their right to run the casinos, and insinuating that reservations were overrun with criminals.

One comment that particularly rankles Isham dates to 1993, when Trump told a House Natural Resources subcommittee on Indian affairs that the people running tribal casinos “don’t look like Indians to me.” Eight years later, he defended that comment, adding that Indian casinos were “a scam” and that “Indian reservations really have hurt other places, like Las Vegas and like Atlantic City, which pay a lot of tax.”