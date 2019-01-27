A Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Five People In Louisiana Was Arrested After A Manhunt

Authorities on Sunday arrested Dakota Theriot, 21, a suspect in a shooting spree that left five people dead in Louisiana — including his parents and three members of another family.

Theriot was found in Richmond County, VA, on Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office, and was booked by that agency.

Louisiana authorities announced a manhunt for Theriot a day earlier, related to shooting events in two parishes that they described as a "domestic incident."

Officers responding Saturday to a call about a shooting at a trailer in Gonzales, Ascension Parish, found Elizabeth and Keith Theriot with gunshot wounds, Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters on Saturday.



One of the victims told officers that they were shot by their son. Both died at a hospital from their injuries.

In neighboring Livingston Parish, authorities reported the deaths of three individuals, Billy Earnest, 43, Summer Earnest, 20, and Tanner Earnest, 17.

Webre said on Saturday that one of the Earnest victims could have been in a "boyfriend/girlfriend" relationship with Dakota Theriot.

"This is probably, I would say, one of the worst domestic violence incidents I have seen in quite a while," Webre said.



