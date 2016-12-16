A Fight Is Just Getting Started On Banning Killer Robots

UN countries will debate how weapons that aim and fire without human control should be used in warfare. But experts are skeptical that such weapons will be banned outright.

Killer robots, and whether to ban them, will be on the menu for international talks next year at the United Nations. The decision was approved on Friday by a panel that included the US and China.

The weapons under consideration, prosaically known as “lethal autonomous weapons systems,” include robots that can find a target and fire at will without a person making that decision.

Sixty-five non-profit groups united under the “Campaign to Stop Killer Robots” cause have been calling for a ban on such weapons for over three years.

The UN agreement represents a first-time handoff of the debate to governments, which include some countries who have spent billions of dollars developing such weapons.

The decision was made at the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, the group that bans or regulates the use of very new or very lethal weapons. In the past, the CCW has resolved to ban landmines, incendiaries like napalm, and blinding lasers.

Following protocol, nations agreed to form an expert group who will next year debate how killer robots could be regulated.

“It puts the power into their hand as governments,” Mary Wareham, advocacy director of the Arms Division at Human Rights Watch and coordinator of the Campaign To Stop Killer Robots, told BuzzFeed News. “Until now, it’s been a series of PowerPoints by experts and it’s governments asking them questions. And this is where they go home and go do their homework.”

Earlier this month, nine members of Congress led by Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern addressed a letter to the Secretaries of State and Defense supporting continuing the expert talks, and recommending that the US delegation support a four-week meeting next year.

“As this military technology continues to advance, we need to take a hard look at the risks it poses,” McGovern said in a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News.