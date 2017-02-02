Coal Companies Can Go Back To Ignoring Water Pollution Now

Lawmakers killed a brand-new rule that would have protected streams from mining contaminants. The rule had required miners to report contamination.

Blowing up mountaintops to strip them of coal just got easier, as Congressional lawmakers on Thursday killed a freshly issued Obama administration rule that protected streams from mining waste.

The Stream Protection Rule was announced by the Department of the Interior in December after eight years of wrangling among industry, conservationists, and the department. It defined how mining companies treat the land and water they take over, requiring that they take some measures to preserve the spaces as they naturally occurred.

It’s now only the second victim of the obscure legislative provision called the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which lets Congress kill regulations by a simple vote within 60 session days of their enactment. The stream rule was killed on a 54–45 vote, largely along partisan lines in the US Senate with support from some red-state Democrats. The US House of Representatives voted in favor of killing the rule on Wednesday.

"The vote in favor of the CRA was a vote against the people of coal country and a vote for Wall Street," Joseph Pizarchik, director of the office within the Interior Department under the Obama administration that issued the rule, told BuzzFeed News.

"I had expected the House to vote for the CRA because they are more reactionary," Pizarchik said. "I had more expectation that the Senate would not vote to pollute people's water."

The now-discarded rule was the first update to 30-year-old regulations that dictate the environmental responsibilities of the coal mining companies. A fuller picture of the chemical effects of mining activity on surface and groundwater had emerged in recent decades, driving the update.

Among other things, the rule required that companies test water quality before and after mining, and report the results to the public. It also defined safe zones around streams and lakes, within which mining activity cannot take place.

“Part of the problem now is that the pre-mining surveys are limited and the parameters are outdated,” Jim Hecker, environmental enforcement director at the nonprofit Public Justice, who has brought six lawsuits against coal companies, told BuzzFeed News.

For example, when the initial rule was issued, selenium had not been identified as a contaminant, which is toxic to fish and aquatic life in large quantities.