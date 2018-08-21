New legal documents offer a rare look at the impact of Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on the mental health of parents who lost their kids.

A Central American migrant traveling with the Stations of the Cross annual migrant caravan with a little girl in his arms, in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 23, 2018.

Migrant parents who crossed the US border to seek asylum said that losing their children to US agents left them traumatized and sleepless, waking screaming from nightmares, and having flashbacks to the moment their child was taken away, according to a new lawsuit filed on behalf of more than two dozen migrants.



This psychological trauma, the suit claims, left parents too distraught to explain the dangers that drove them across the border, robbing them of a chance to the apply for legal status in the US.

Filed in US district court Friday, the complaint asserts that perhaps thousands of distressed parents were too traumatized by the loss of their child to explain the dangers they were fleeing in a “credible fear interview” with asylum officers. In doing so, they lost a legal right to access safe haven in the US.

“The one opportunity to explain why they are here, fleeing for their life — why they shouldn’t be deported — was essentially taken away from them because they were so traumatized by the government’s actions in taking their kids away from them,” Sirine Shebaya, senior staff attorney at Muslim Advocates, one of the groups that filed the suit, told BuzzFeed News.

Muslim Advocates, along with the Legal Aid Justice Center, named Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a defendant, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and the chiefs of ICE, USCIS, and Customs and Border Protection. ICE, USCIS, and CBP declined to comment on the lawsuit. The Department of Justice and DHS did not respond to requests for comment.

More than 2,500 children were separated from their parents after the Trump administration announced a “zero tolerance” policy to charge every adult crossing the border with illegal entry.

The filing includes the stories of 26 women and three men who entered the US between May and July from Central America. In their home countries, all of these migrants encountered violence, such as a murdered family member, rape, enslavement, or other threats.

The records in the complaint offer a rare look at the impact of the strict immigration policy on the mental health of parents who lost their kids for weeks, or sometimes months.

One Guatemalan woman identified as “Esperanza” fled because her husband had sold her to a gang leader as a sex slave, where she faced rape, abuse, and threats to her children’s lives, according to the complaint. When she arrived in the US in May, her son was taken away and Esperanza was told that her child “belonged to the government now.” During her interview to determine if she faced credible threats at home, the lawyers wrote, “her primary focus during the interview was recurring thoughts of terror that she would lose her son.”

Esperanza, like the other 28 parents listed in the lawsuit, failed to describe to an asylum officer how her life was in danger at home.

The suit seeks to obtain a second interview for each of the plaintiffs, accommodating their mental health status, and with it a second chance at making a case for asylum. Currently, each member of the group has been reunited with their lost children, but very likely faces deportation.