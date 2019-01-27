Lady Gaga Surprised A Live Audience When She Asked Bradley Cooper To Come Up And Sing "Shallow"

Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga on stage Saturday night at her show in Las Vegas to perform the smash hit "Shallow" live.

Lady Gaga, who is currently on residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, has performed the song live before.

But Saturday night was a little different. Sitting down at the piano, Gaga said she had "a really good friend" of hers had come to the show. "I don't know if you know him, but his name's Bradley," Gaga said. "He made that movie A Star Is Born?"

People quickly spotted Cooper in the audience, wearing a dark button-down shirt and a blue baseball cap.

"So, uh, I'm going to be a little chancey," Gaga said. "Hey Bradley, do you want to come up and do this song with me?"

